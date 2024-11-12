Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 12, 2024

Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thursday

Downtown reconstruction project is a month behind schedule

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A crew with Pavement Surface Control paint road markings on Southeast Kamiaken Street at its intersection with Main Street Friday in preparation of reopening street traffic in downtown Pullman.
A crew with Pavement Surface Control paint road markings on Southeast Kamiaken Street at its intersection with Main Street Friday in preparation of reopening street traffic in downtown Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The barriers blocking Main Street are coming down early Thursday morning.

The roadway is expected to open to at least one lane of westbound traffic by 6 a.m. Thursday if weather allows. Truck and vehicle detours on Bishop Boulevard will remain in place until construction is finished in late November.

The city of Pullman’s consultant, Coeur d’Alene-based engineering firm Welch Comer, announced on Project Downtown’s website that the long-anticipated revitalization will finish soon.

Since April, Main Street has been closed while crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company, rebuild downtown’s streets, sidewalks and utilities.

Main was initially expected to open by Oct. 15. The deadline was pushed back twice, and is now a month behind schedule. Construction should be fully completed by Nov. 22.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

With the reopening of Main, the public is asked to stay alert for construction vehicles and workers as the area is actively being worked on.

Sidewalks have been open during the project and pedestrians are able to access downtown and businesses. Some parallel parking will be available where possible.

Next week, crews will be replacing trees that were planted downtown. Welch Comer said there was a mix-up in species by the nursery Hornbeam Trees and the correct ones will be planted.

The city opted to purchase the mis-planted trees at a reduced price and plans to place them in city parks.

The nearly $12 million project was funded by $9.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. In September, the Whitman County Commissioners gave the city $200,000 to aid costs.

The project has run into several hiccups along the way — the once four-month construction job will now be an eight-month job. The project is also running over budget from added costs related to treating contaminated soil that delayed its completion date.

Related
Local NewsNov. 12
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 12
Uniontown Public Library levy now passing after most recent ...
Local NewsNov. 12
PRH set for lockdown drill Thursday
Local NewsNov. 12
Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed tr...
Related
Two more couches set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU victory this weekend
Local NewsNov. 12
Two more couches set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU victory this weekend
Atten-hut, a 4-star general
Local NewsNov. 12
Atten-hut, a 4-star general
Film advocates for Idaho Medicaid expansion
Local NewsNov. 12
Film advocates for Idaho Medicaid expansion
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 11
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room
Local NewsNov. 11
Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Local NewsNov. 11
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20
Local NewsNov. 11
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20
New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025
Local NewsNov. 10
New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy