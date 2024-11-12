Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thursday

PULLMAN — The barriers blocking Main Street are coming down early Thursday morning.

The roadway is expected to open to at least one lane of westbound traffic by 6 a.m. Thursday if weather allows. Truck and vehicle detours on Bishop Boulevard will remain in place until construction is finished in late November.

The city of Pullman’s consultant, Coeur d’Alene-based engineering firm Welch Comer, announced on Project Downtown’s website that the long-anticipated revitalization will finish soon.

Since April, Main Street has been closed while crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company, rebuild downtown’s streets, sidewalks and utilities.

Main was initially expected to open by Oct. 15. The deadline was pushed back twice, and is now a month behind schedule. Construction should be fully completed by Nov. 22.