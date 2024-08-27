Of Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John Nicholas Trumbo and Amy Jo Van Tassel, both of Lewiston.
Scott Everett Gift and Heather Michelle Courtney, both of Lewiston.
Timothy James Goucher and Brandy Lindelle Miller, both of Princeton.
Megan Ashley Hartley and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Carpenter, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Jadan A. Dahl, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Lee A. Livingston, 55, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jake R. Stokes, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.
Bradley A. Larson, 27, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.