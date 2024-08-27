Sections
Local NewsNovember 14, 2024

Records

Of Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

John Nicholas Trumbo and Amy Jo Van Tassel, both of Lewiston.

Scott Everett Gift and Heather Michelle Courtney, both of Lewiston.

Timothy James Goucher and Brandy Lindelle Miller, both of Princeton.

Megan Ashley Hartley and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Carpenter, both of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Jadan A. Dahl, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Lee A. Livingston, 55, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Jake R. Stokes, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

Bradley A. Larson, 27, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

