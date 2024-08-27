Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Jadan A. Dahl, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Lee A. Livingston, 55, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Jake R. Stokes, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

Bradley A. Larson, 27, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.