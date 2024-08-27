Sections
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Logan Lee Johnson and Angelinna Mae Cunningham, both of Clarkston.

Nicholas J. Daigle and Belinda Arete Mellaci, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jacqueline Seubert and Kyle Seubert.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Amarea E. Barnett, 37, of Colton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, seven days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Mikenzie A. Byrd, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, six days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Ronald L. McCray, 48, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 4-10 years prison, 151 days credit, driver’s license suspended five years and pay $290.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Patrick R. Thomas, 37, of Weippe, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, oxycodone) and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, all felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

Dallas G. Hueth, 54, homeless, charged with burglary and malicious injury to property, both felonies. Status conference hearing Dec. 2.

