Of Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Julianne Big Man and Aaron Wheeler, of Lapwai, a son, William Dean Wheeler, born Wednesday.
Zoe Wright and Treven Fleury, of Lewiston, a daughter, Scottie James Fleury, born Wednesday.
Kayle and Cole Sanderson, of Lewiston, a son, Owen Bray Sanderson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Anton Plisenko and Jamie Lynn Beard, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sunshine Brotherton and Kevin Brotherton.
Granted
Ayanna T. Barrera and Sipriano Ruben Barrera.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Satana L. Estes, 47, of Peck, found guilty after trial of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Kenneth L. Fuller Jr., 40, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years, sentence suspended, six days credit, five years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Timothy D. Kinney, 62, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, sentence suspended, 67 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, six years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Angel R. Cordoba, 40 of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 30.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Austin J. Sweringen, 25, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, two counts of first-degree driving while license suspended, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, second-degree criminal trespass.
Roy Taumoepenu, 29, Asotin, residential burglary, domestic violence, third-degree assault, violation of a court order, theft of a motor vehicle, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 65 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of community custody.
Isik C. Best, 39, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, domestic violence, two counts of fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief.
Chance W. Goldworthy, 53, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape, domestic violence, tampering with a witness, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Jonathan K. Ruscoe, 31, transient, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, sentenced to 33 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW), credit for time served, two years of community custody.
Harold T. Milne, 62, Clarkston, felony harassment, sentenced to four days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW), credit for time served.
David C. Moody, 36, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to bribing a witness, tampering with a witness, 16 counts of violating a domestic violence court order.