Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Records

Of Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Chase and Brett Becker, of Lewiston, a son, Jaxon Lee Becker, born Friday.

Casey and Richard Grant, of Lewiston, a daughter, Morgan Marie Grant, born Friday.

Sara and Edwin Clark, of Culdesac, a daughter, Winifred Elizabeth Clark, born Sunday.

Jennifer and John McKie, of Kendrick, a daughter, Ellyanne Paige McKie, born Sunday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Alexandra Darrington and Richey Risley, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zapphire Ruby Risley, born Monday.

Jessica and James Ahtokah, of Clarkston, a son, Aidan Alistair Ahtokah, born Sunday.

Alyssa and Nolan Rudolph, of Lewiston, a son, Carter Ray Rudolph, born Monday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Aaron J. Phillips, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.

Leslie R. Webb, 48, of Spokane, charged with four counts of burglary, all felonies. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.

Related
Local NewsJan. 14
Little takes State of the State on the road
Local NewsJan. 14
School Board keeps an eye on Legislature
Local NewsJan. 14
Asotin County sets jail bed rates
Local NewsJan. 14
Supreme Court declines to issue stay in case involving Eggle...
Related
PRH board president resigns
Local NewsJan. 14
PRH board president resigns
Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents
Local NewsJan. 14
Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents
Finance committee hears health department changes
Local NewsJan. 14
Finance committee hears health department changes
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
Local NewsJan. 14
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area; Elk City outage ongoing
Local NewsJan. 13
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area; Elk City outage ongoing
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
Local NewsJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
New Asotin County Jail nearing its debut
Local NewsJan. 12
New Asotin County Jail nearing its debut
Leo leans into triple digits
Local NewsJan. 12
Leo leans into triple digits
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy