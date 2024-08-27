Of Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chase and Brett Becker, of Lewiston, a son, Jaxon Lee Becker, born Friday.
Casey and Richard Grant, of Lewiston, a daughter, Morgan Marie Grant, born Friday.
Sara and Edwin Clark, of Culdesac, a daughter, Winifred Elizabeth Clark, born Sunday.
Jennifer and John McKie, of Kendrick, a daughter, Ellyanne Paige McKie, born Sunday.
Alexandra Darrington and Richey Risley, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zapphire Ruby Risley, born Monday.
Jessica and James Ahtokah, of Clarkston, a son, Aidan Alistair Ahtokah, born Sunday.
Alyssa and Nolan Rudolph, of Lewiston, a son, Carter Ray Rudolph, born Monday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Aaron J. Phillips, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 3.
Leslie R. Webb, 48, of Spokane, charged with four counts of burglary, all felonies. Preliminary hearing Jan. 22.