Steven Alan Bringman and Tysha Lynnae Bringman.

Abbigail Caitlyn Matthews and Cody Wayne Matthews.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Vincent E. Duman III, 56, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 20 days jail discretionary, 22 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Jeremiah J. Squires, 38, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 87 days credit and pay $245.50.