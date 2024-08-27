Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 25, 2025

Records

Of Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Angela Ratliff and Steven Barr.

Granted

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Steven Alan Bringman and Tysha Lynnae Bringman.

Abbigail Caitlyn Matthews and Cody Wayne Matthews.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Vincent E. Duman III, 56, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 20 days jail discretionary, 22 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Jeremiah J. Squires, 38, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days, 87 days credit and pay $245.50.

Related
Local NewsJan. 25
Vehicular assault added to car wreck charges
Local NewsJan. 25
SEL looks to develop autism detection device
Local NewsJan. 25
UI Victory Garden series pre-registration is open until Feb....
Local NewsJan. 25
Idaho again looks to curtail Medicaid
Related
Dog owner is arrested after pit bull bites child
Local NewsJan. 25
Dog owner is arrested after pit bull bites child
Kohberger team calls warrants too broad
Local NewsJan. 25
Kohberger team calls warrants too broad
Research: Walkable areas can promote activity, good health
Local NewsJan. 25
Research: Walkable areas can promote activity, good health
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Local NewsJan. 25
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Dog owner arrested after pit bull bites child
Local NewsJan. 24
Dog owner arrested after pit bull bites child
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Local NewsJan. 24
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Spray guilty of murder
Local NewsJan. 24
Spray guilty of murder
Trump energy orders could play role in salmon and steelhead debate
Local NewsJan. 24
Trump energy orders could play role in salmon and steelhead debate
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy