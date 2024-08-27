Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 10, 2024

Records

Of Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Khadija Elmaslouhi and Braden Scott Erickson, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Eric John Feider and Connie Rae Grant.

Becky Jo Myers and David Glen Yeamans.

Cindy Vanboeyen and Chase Vanboeyen.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cody Michael Bell and Jacqueline N. Bell.

Granted

Nathan Lee Betts and Amy Betts.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Michael A. Bisbee, 61, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days, 50 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 180 days, 60 hours community service, 24 months supervised probation and pay $1,238.50.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Timothy W. Brink, 60, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

James E. Jones, 50, homeless, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

Melissa A. Freand, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 10
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 10
All Saints marks a milestone
Local NewsOct. 10
Order to kill wolf expires
Local NewsOct. 10
The Edge
Related
Pullman fire chief to step down
Local NewsOct. 10
Pullman fire chief to step down
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Local NewsOct. 10
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Kibbie Dome hosting regional marching band competition
Local NewsOct. 10
Kibbie Dome hosting regional marching band competition
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 9
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Local NewsOct. 9
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Local NewsOct. 9
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy