Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Michael A. Bisbee, 61, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days, 50 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 180 days, 60 hours community service, 24 months supervised probation and pay $1,238.50.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Timothy W. Brink, 60, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

James E. Jones, 50, homeless, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.

Melissa A. Freand, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 23.