Of Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Khadija Elmaslouhi and Braden Scott Erickson, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Eric John Feider and Connie Rae Grant.
Becky Jo Myers and David Glen Yeamans.
Cindy Vanboeyen and Chase Vanboeyen.
Cody Michael Bell and Jacqueline N. Bell.
Granted
Nathan Lee Betts and Amy Betts.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michael A. Bisbee, 61, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days, 50 days suspended, one day credit, driver’s license suspended 180 days, 60 hours community service, 24 months supervised probation and pay $1,238.50.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Timothy W. Brink, 60, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.
James E. Jones, 50, homeless, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 16.
Melissa A. Freand, 51, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Oct. 23.