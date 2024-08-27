Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Oct. 14, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shayla Hamilton and William Moyers, of Lewiston, a daughter, Izabella Aurora Marie Moyers, born Sunday.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

David M. Lee, 32, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentenced suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Miona M. Haugen, 39, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 21.

Lawsuits

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Scott Neumann, Sara Eacret-Neumann, Marion Robertson.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 15
Republican candidates to appear at meet and greet Thursday a...
Local NewsOct. 15
LCSC, ISU team up to expand paramedic education program
Local NewsOct. 15
Crash in Lewiston Orchards temporarily knocks out traffic li...
Local NewsOct. 15
League of Women Voters to hold judge candidate forum in Pull...
Related
Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire in Boise
Local NewsOct. 15
Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire in Boise
Lewiston City Council delays funding decision for local agencies
Local NewsOct. 15
Lewiston City Council delays funding decision for local agencies
Reaves sworn in as new Clarkston city councilor
Local NewsOct. 15
Reaves sworn in as new Clarkston city councilor
Brush fire leads to three-vehicle crash
Local NewsOct. 15
Brush fire leads to three-vehicle crash
Students, Pullmanites gather in support of Palestine
Local NewsOct. 15
Students, Pullmanites gather in support of Palestine
Pullman charts out budget for next two years
Local NewsOct. 15
Pullman charts out budget for next two years
New shelter to provide relief from harsh weather in Asotin County
Local NewsOct. 15
New shelter to provide relief from harsh weather in Asotin County
LHS to debut new venue Friday
Local NewsOct. 15
LHS to debut new venue Friday
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy