Of Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nakita Pogodayev and Sirjana Pun, both of Asotin.
James Ray Cosper Jr., of Salt Lake City, and Darcie Jo Miller, of Lewiston.
Shayne Sundvik Hoiland and Kalysta Journey Lindell, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Leesa M. Dustin, 30, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $702.50.
Colten Henrie, 22, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI and possession of an open container, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, two days credit, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days for the DUI charge and pay $1,426.