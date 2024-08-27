Sections
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Richland man pleads guilty in Colfax motorcycle chase

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A courtroom screenshot shows Derek Adams, who pleaded guilty in leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Colfax.
A courtroom screenshot shows Derek Adams, who pleaded guilty in leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Colfax.Whitman County Superior Court

COLFAX — A Richland, Wash., man who was arrested earlier this month for leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Colfax is going to jail.

Derek Adams, 32, pleaded guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and fourth-degree assault Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Court Commissioner Douglas Robinson sentenced him to 45 days in prison.

Adams was arrested by Whitman County deputies Nov. 2 for a car chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph which ended in a crash.

Court records say a wildlife agent tried stopping a motorcyclist for speeding on Washington State Route 26.

The driver failed to yield, and deputies followed the vehicle after entering Colfax. Instead of pulling over, Adams reportedly accelerated onto Washington State Route 272.

The pursuit ended when Adams failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into an adjacent field.

Adams was taken to the hospital for treatment of broken ribs before being booked into the Whitman County Jail.

In court, Adams said he was sorry for imposing the dangers of that pursuit upon officers. He also sent an apology letter to the officers involved.

After serving time, Adams will transfer into Benton County’s custody on several warrants. He’s accused of stealing a vehicle in the Tri-Cities area.

