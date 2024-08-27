Richland man pleads guilty in Colfax motorcycle chase

COLFAX — A Richland, Wash., man who was arrested earlier this month for leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Colfax is going to jail.

Derek Adams, 32, pleaded guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and fourth-degree assault Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Court Commissioner Douglas Robinson sentenced him to 45 days in prison.

Adams was arrested by Whitman County deputies Nov. 2 for a car chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph which ended in a crash.

Court records say a wildlife agent tried stopping a motorcyclist for speeding on Washington State Route 26.