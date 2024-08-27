School Board keeps an eye on Legislature

The Lewiston School District took a look at several state-level initiatives and their local impacts at a wMonday meeting.

Private school funding was brought up by Superintendent Lance Hansen as it proves to be on the agenda for the Idaho Legislature this year to give public funds to private schools in the state.

School Board President Staci Baldwin noted that Rep. Lori McCann was the only legislative member who attended a meeting in Moscow with other local school districts. McCann and Sen. Cindy Carlson were the only two legislators who went to a luncheon to discuss the coming legislative session.

Hansen and Baldwin are planning to go to Boise and continue to speak with local legislatures about school funding. Hansen said he wants to keep the Lewiston School District in the back of their minds when they vote.

“This district is doing the right things,” he said. Hansen explained the district is a model for the state when it comes to early childhood development, literacy and career and technical education.

School board member Brad Cuddy asked what the board plans to do because vouchers for private schools “looks inevitable.” Hansen and Cuddy both stated that if public funds are used for private school, they should come with the same requirements and accountability they do for public school.

Hansen also reminded school board members about the Day on the Hill, when the Idaho School Board Association meets with local legislators about public education. He said it’s important to go to Boise to lobby for the local district as other groups are doing the same.

“If we’re not there someone else is talking to them,” Hansen said.

During public comment, Ayisha Bohanan-Wheeler read a letter she wrote regarding the announcement from Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield allowing supplemental curriculum from PragerU, a conservative group. She stated she was against using the curriculum in the Lewiston School District where her two children attend.

Bohanan-Wheeler said she looked at videos and books from PragerU and didn’t believe they were based on fact or the best for student learning. She called the material conservative Christian propaganda, indoctrination and “borderline” alt-right ideology.