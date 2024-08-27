School Board keeps an eye on Legislature

The Lewiston School District took a look at several state-level initiatives and their local impacts at a wMonday meeting.
Private school funding was brought up by Superintendent Lance Hansen as it proves to be on the agenda for the Idaho Legislature this year to give public funds to private schools in the state.
School Board President Staci Baldwin noted that Rep. Lori McCann was the only legislative member who attended a meeting in Moscow with other local school districts. McCann and Sen. Cindy Carlson were the only two legislators who went to a luncheon to discuss the coming legislative session.
Hansen and Baldwin are planning to go to Boise and continue to speak with local legislatures about school funding. Hansen said he wants to keep the Lewiston School District in the back of their minds when they vote.
“This district is doing the right things,” he said. Hansen explained the district is a model for the state when it comes to early childhood development, literacy and career and technical education.
School board member Brad Cuddy asked what the board plans to do because vouchers for private schools “looks inevitable.” Hansen and Cuddy both stated that if public funds are used for private school, they should come with the same requirements and accountability they do for public school.
Hansen also reminded school board members about the Day on the Hill, when the Idaho School Board Association meets with local legislators about public education. He said it’s important to go to Boise to lobby for the local district as other groups are doing the same.
“If we’re not there someone else is talking to them,” Hansen said.
During public comment, Ayisha Bohanan-Wheeler read a letter she wrote regarding the announcement from Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield allowing supplemental curriculum from PragerU, a conservative group. She stated she was against using the curriculum in the Lewiston School District where her two children attend.
Bohanan-Wheeler said she looked at videos and books from PragerU and didn’t believe they were based on fact or the best for student learning. She called the material conservative Christian propaganda, indoctrination and “borderline” alt-right ideology.
Bohanan-Wheeler was also concerned about the material’s lack of diversity teaching, which seemed to align with the Idaho State Board of Education recent ban of diversity, equality and inclusion at higher education. She said it created a double standard where conservative but not liberal ideology could be taught.
Bohanan-Wheeler said she isn’t opposed to Christianity or religious teaching, but if her children were to be taught it would be “by a trusted member from church not public education.” She noted that if people wanted that teaching they could enroll in a private religious school.
Baldwin thanked Bohanan-Wheeler for her comments and for signing up for public comment before the meeting so it could be on the agenda. Because the comments were on the agenda the school board was able to talk with Bohanan-Wheeler. Baldwin told Bohanan-Wheeler that the district’s curriculum is decided locally, not by the state. The material also goes through a process that is vetted by a committee that is made up of 50% parents and community members.
The board also took action and discuss other topics:
— The board voted to approve rules and regulations on personal electronic devices, which includes phones, earphones, tablets and computers.
Hansen emphasized that a policy has been in place, so it’s not a new policy, but adding it to the rules and regulations allows the district to apply for a $5,000 grant.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little made a recommendation for school districts to take certain steps to restrict personal electronic devices before Wednesday to receive the grant. A work group of students, parents and teachers is still working on how schools can better implement the requirement for administration at the schools, according to director of student services Kim Eimers.
— Baldwin was reelected by the board to serve as president and Charlette Kremer was reelected as vice president.
— Eimers noted that two open houses on elementary school boundaries will take place this week from 6-7:30 p.m. today at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., and 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the DeAtley Center, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way.
— Hansen gave an update on Phase 2 of the LHS athletic facility, which is expected to be completed in 2026. The next part of the project is completing the soccer practice fields, and two buildings. The baseball and softball fields are in final design stages and bids will go out in the spring.
