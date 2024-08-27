TAMMY DELONG MCALARY: Sad that those who know absolutely nothing about politics will respond the most to this obvious bait you have cast.

GLADYS BEDWELL: Republicans and Democrats will pretty much vote their party. It really is up to the swing states and they did not want more of the same. And when it affects the Amish to the point they come out to vote you know it is time to give Trump another chance.

CURTIS CISCO WIGGINS: So, what happened at the liberal conclave Latah County.

DAWN BALL: Can’t wait for the next 4 years of comedy. God bless Stephen Colbert! Gonna be good times.

NIKKI RAE: Guess we’ll see what values people have.

MARY FLOCH-WIIK: Funny how you all are saying it’s going to be a comedy show, but if you look at the map and click on Washington our little cornor turned dark red real freaking fast! Thank God I live in Idaho. But what the hell do I know? I’m an uneducated white woman.

DENNIS W. OHRTMAN: Nightmares seldom invite thought, just sweat and shivers, sometimes rivers of tears.

CHARLOTTE ASH: Like the “freedom” party will be working overtime to impose their freedoms on America by removing more of mine. So, if anyone laughs at this or disagrees with me, prove to the 47.9% of America that did not vote for Trump that freedom is for ALL Americans, not just those the GOP agrees with.

CHRIS PEAK: America won the lottery for the next 4 years. Now let’s think about Vance Donald Jr. 2028! Barron Trump 2041 let’s go!

KEN COCHRAN: I’m surprised at the low Democratic vote turnout. I thought they were very energized.

MIKE LORENZ: Neither party knocked themselves out on fielding a decent candidate but Kamala never could give a straight answer always dodging the questions.

COREY WICKS: I don’t believe the A.P. Stylebook allows the f-word ... so ... no comment.

TOBY KERNAN: The poorly educated masses made a foolish mistake fueled by some very poor choices by the Democratic Party. The Democrats bet on abortion rights, when much of the masses only really care about themselves and their wallets. The masses fell for the loud, boisterous, obnoxious King of Liars, and we now get four more years of him disappointing them all when he doesn’t fill the pockets ...

IDA TOWN: It’s going to take longer than 4 years to fix what Biden and cat lady did.