Special delivery to the North Pole

The Tribune asked for readers a few weeks ago to send in letters to Santa. Here are the letters we received, which we are printing verbatim.
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Elizabeth. I am 7 years old. I have been nice to my family. may I please have a stuffed turtle please?
Love,
Elizabeth
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Beau. I’m 7 years old. I wish for 5 Kittenies pleases and a princess Dolls.
Love,
Beau
Lewiston
ps, Love you
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Ali. I am 7 yers old. I have been kind to my sistrs. I wish that I cood have a stufy fo my pupes jack, and sox. I want a hovrdood, a bild play set, a bild dl dog haws, and a wach!
Love,
Ali
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Owen. I I am 8 years old. I have been paying atentchen in class. I wish for my sister to come back from her missen.
From
owen
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is charli. I am 7 years old. I wish for a watch. I have ben kind to our new class mate, Kylle.
From,
Charli
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton D I am 7 year old Ive listen to my parents I wish evrone that dident have a friend would have a friend
love,
Easton
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Ridge. T I am 7 years old. I have not been bossey this year. I whish for a present that some body loves so I can give it to them.
from, Ridge. T
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice to my frinds. I wish for my elfs to stay all year.
Love
Landon
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name iS Eli. I am 7 years old. My moms back is hurting so my wish is to maKe it Stop! I been nice to my mom.
From,
Eli
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Ridge Beller. I am 8 years old. I have been nice to my teatcher. I wish for an X Box.
from: Ridge Beller
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Sawyer. I am 7 years old. I have been nice to my frinds. I hope you give my family a good chrimtmas.
Love,
Sawyer
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa
My name is Isla. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice to my friends. I wish for everyone to be Happy on Chritmas!
Love,
Isla
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My Name iS DAX. I am 7 Years old I have been kin bY sharing. I wish for Optimus prime lego’s and Megatro Legos.
Love,
Dax
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylle. I am 8 years old. I have been nice to my friends. I wish I had an iphone.
From,
Kylle
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name iS Devyn I am 7 years old. one thing I have done to be Kind iS hellping frindS. one WiSh I have iS for me to have a puppy.
from Devyn
to Santa.
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Adilyn. I am 7 years old. I been eating all my food, and… brushing my teeth. I wish My sis and all my family and I to stay alive FOREVER!
love,
Adilyn
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Everett. I am 7 years old. I feeded my dog every day. I wish to be kind every day.
love Everett
to Santa
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton. H. I am 8 years old. I have been very nice. can I have maden 25. ples. i wish for the WRLE to be a good place.
Love Easton. H
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Dixee. I am 7 years old I have been tackeing care of my dog and cats and I will tacke care wen my dog has puppies. I wish I wanet hafe to lev.
From,
Dixee
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Blakelynn. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice to my friends. I wish for 51 puppies.
From.
Blakelynn
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
My name is Adley I am 7 years old. I have been very nice to my friends. I wish for a weiner dog
from Adley
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! this year I would like a big prints brde
Love,
Alivia 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hop you are doing well This year I Would like a Ps4 con Proller
Than you Santa,
Love,
Easton 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well This year I would like toys bag have ballaon in the bag
Thank you
Love,
Fox 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa, I hope you are doing well.
This year I would like a reamote conchrol shark toy. hot weel car wash. Star wars lago set.
Thank you!
Love, Clement 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Danta,
I hop you are feling good I wont a te de. I wont.
Love,
Neoma 6.
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! year I would ka bunee it comes in a box and a hal drimine staple.
Thank you!
Love,
Charlee 7
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hape you are doing. well! This year I would. like a lag Frnat. and a stefeml snoobog. and a stefeml elf.
thank you!
Love,
Jacoby 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! I have 23 or 24 things.
Love,
Bexley
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. This yeur I wou llihke chapsticks
Thank you!
Love,
Julie 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! This year I would like a sled
Thak you!
Love, Kallee
6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hape you are doing well! This year I would liKe Monster Jam truck
Thank you!
Love,
Gunnner
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I lik you I wont a rmote bote.
Love,
sammuel
6.
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! this year i would like to bring my baby pupy boc to live
thank you
Love,
Jaxon 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing wel! year I would like a marci dall.
Love
Kinadee 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! This year I would like ezbacke uvin.
Thnk you
Love,
Kayma 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! This year I would like a pupy a doll a mrmade a Uwncrn a butfl dres
Thake you! Santa
Love,
Cora 6
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hape you are do ing well! This year I would liKe a bal haws anda Tay pupe.
Love,
Evelyn 6 in a haf
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope You are luc Bac The Papr doing like a nerf gun
Thank you!
Love,
Jed 6
Lewiston
———
Dew Satu i wot a baso bat an an a bas bow an woK at the baK.
16.2024.
Love,
DeKlan 6
Lewiston
———
Merry Christmas Ho Ho Ho
this is what I want
Can I have a special gift underneath the tree
Love,
Isaiah Simmons
Clarkston
———
Dear Santa,
I want a trampoline. I want a switch, I want Mario Brothers.
Love,
Hudson
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I wish for a globe, a diamond, a treasure map and a large M&M’s bag.
Sincerely,
Dean
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I am telling you what me and my sister Lily would like for Christmas! I would like a toy electric car fr me and my sister Lily! And also me and my sister would like a mistory LOL present! A control slid narwhal! I rily want a big kid wonzy that fits me and if you can a panda wonzy that fits! You are the best Santa!
Your friend,
Nora
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
My Christmas list: A real dog, a lava lamp and lots of candy! A golf club and golf balls. A new baseball bat. The book called Stone Fox. Money for a shelter, and paint.
From your friend,
Riley
Moscow
———
Dear Samta.
I am writing to you because I want a toy puppy and a LOL toy set and a Nerf gn. My brother would also like a buket full of toy cars and fidget spiners, My mom would also like a light blue ball gown. My dad would also like a new dresser and foutan pens.
Sincerely,
Sophia O.
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
Christmas list.
Opal clipon earings.
Necklaces with opal on them. Plain opal. Fire opal backogons. Rings with opal on them.
Sincerely,
Elliot
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas. I want a nerf gun! And a phone and more barbies and candy!
That is what I want for Christmas.
Love, Evie Rose R.
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I want a beanbag chair. A lot of books. Clothes. Fountain pens.
Love, Emberly
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I am writing a letter to you to tell you what I want for Christmas. A Little live pet dog with 60 live sounds and a smart phone. Gabe wants a Beyblade stadium and my Mom and Dad want a set of nail polish and dad wants new fishing stuff.
Love,
Renessmae
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I will be pleased if you got me all of these: Iphone 15 pro max and a gaming set up. $500 and I want a macbook.
Thank you!
Thank you, Santa,
Hillary
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I am writing this to you. I want a Iphone 15 Pro Max. My sister wants a doll hose. My brother wants a new mouse for his compewter! I also want a real dog.
Thank-you,
Kieran
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I would be the best elf in the world for Santa. I will do what Santa tells me to do I will wrpa the presents for Santa. I will put the presents in the sleigh. As you can see I’m a wllly good elf.
Presley
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I am writing to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a big cool lego set and peokemon cards. My brother wants a VR headset.
Your friend,
Carson
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I wish that my family has a Merry Chrismis. I wish that my class has a Merry Chrismis. I whant a VR headset and a lego set abot minyins.
Your friend,
Sam 2024
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
Chrismis list. A pupey, a toy dog, a dog lamp, a red hat, a lot of candy!!!!! Two water bottles, a ga\me and a tablet.
Your friend,
TiffaniJo
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I want a Mariner’s jersey. Also I want a new football.
Love,
Clayton
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I want a Moana doll please. Please also get gifts for my Mom and Dad. Please also give me a Elsa doll too.
Love,
Jaiden
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I am Elijah. I have a sister Cadence. Merry Christmas. Can I have a baby cat?
Love,
Elijah
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I want to have the best Chrismas Dy. But want to share it with my family. To have fun. I want a snow-bord.
Love,
Gabe
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
Can you give me these things: Two smart dolls, VR headset, 10 LOL, 9 barbies, 1 toy farm and I have a great life. (pleas)
Your darling friend,
Lilliana
Moscow
———
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a nail set. I would also wish my mom has money and I-phone.
Love,
Amiree
Moscow
———
Dear Sanity Claus
Please bring us peace on earth and good will to all. Cause we really need it now. Also, I lost my mind so if you’ve got it bring it to me for Chirstmas. So many people tell me there’s no Sanity Claus.
Peace and love,
Peter Cridland
Bridport, Dorset, England
———
Dear Santa:
I have been fairly good this year. Ha! Ha!
I need deodorant, sweatpants (XL), sweatshirt (XL), coloring book, chicken flavored Ramen Noodles, Coca-Cola, hat, chocolate and Cheetos.
Thank you so much Santa! Have a merry Christmas and drive carefully. Ho! Ho! Ho!
Larry R. Plumb,
Lewiston
———
Rorys crismas list.
Dear Santa Clas. I wish four a kitin that lokes like 1 wish a mot cantrl and eyes that are a camru.
Rory Murray
Lewiston
———
To.. Santa
from.. Jack Alan Murray
I want a mote cintrol lizard.
Merry Christmas, Santa
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
How is your day going can you gte me a efen on sfle for my efe, he nes a frend I hope you crass your sid
Love,
Camden
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a grat day Can I plez get a br be car?
I love you, Santa!
Love,
Bella
Lewiston
———
Dear Santa,