St. Joe’s named among best for maternity care

U.S. News & World Report named St. Joseph Regional Medical Center a “2025 Best Hospital for Maternity Care.”

U.S. News evaluated 817 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services. Hospitals designated as “best” for maternity care in the U.S. generally have lower C-section rates, lower rates of severe unexpected newborn complication, lower episiotomy rates, higher breast milk feeding rates, and higher rates of reporting racial and ethnic disparities.

The medical center is one of two hospitals in the state of Idaho to make the 2025 listing, the other being Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

St. Joe’s was rated “excellent” in several key areas, one of which was a low rate of avoidable C-sections. According to the hospital, it has the lowest C-section birth rate in the region.

The number of mothers who delivered vaginally at the hospital after previous C-section births also was 20.5% higher than the state average, and the hospital’s episiotomy rate is less than 5%.