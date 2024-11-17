Stallion sells Horse Heaven project for $2.6M

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

McCALL, Idaho — A gold and antimony exploration project bordering Perpetua Resources’ proposed Stibnite Mine has been sold for $2.6 million, Stallion Uranium Corp. announced last week.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, mining company has entered into an agreement that grants an unnamed company the right to acquire all of Stallion’s 699 mineral claims across 14,374 acres near Yellow Pine.

The unnamed company is registered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is known only by its registration identity, which is BC1503571, according to Canadian business records.

The company’s registration, which was filed on Sept. 24., does not list any associated people or companies.

Perpetua, which shares the western boundary of its Stibnite project zone with Stallion, is not involved in the sale, said Mckinsey Lyon, a spokesperson for the Boise mining company.

“We have no relationship with Stallion,” Lyon said. “It’s (the unnamed company) unequivocally not Perpetua.”

The sale by Stallion follows an announcement by the company in October that it was planning to sell an 80% stake in the Horse Heaven Project that it began exploring in 2021.

“Stallion is now squarely focused on its vision of making the next big uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin (in northern Saskatchewan),” CEO Drew Zimmerman said of the sale.

The sale agreement includes $600,000 in cash payments and $2 million in stock in the unnamed company.

The sale is still subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the public market on which both companies are listed.

Zimmerman emphasized the importance of Stallion’s recent antimony discovery in a statement announcing the sale of the project.

“Antimony scarcity, especially in the United States, where they have no domestic production, will be a key driver of the project moving forward,” he said. “Having a new company focused on advancing that project will allow that value to be realized.”

Last year Stallion announced that it found “significant” evidence of gold and antimony after analyzing rock samples collected from the project zone and mapping underground mineral veins.

The samples were collected from exposed outcroppings of bedrock on Antimony Ridge, which is about 3.5 miles southeast of Yellow Pine on a mountain overlooking Johnson Creek Road.

Of 21 samples collected, 18 showed significant amounts of gold, while 19 showed significant amounts of antimony, the company said.