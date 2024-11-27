Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 27, 2024

Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston

Owner of 16th Avenue Mini Storage alleges negligence from city, other companies led to reservoir rupture in January 2023 that damaged the location

Kaylee Brewster
A man looks over the damage to 16th Avenue Mini Storage after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.
A man looks over the damage to 16th Avenue Mini Storage after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Metal storage unit doors at 16th Avenue Mini Storage are pictured broken upwards after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.
Metal storage unit doors at 16th Avenue Mini Storage are pictured broken upwards after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file

A storage unit company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lewiston and other companies for negligence because of the High Reservoir rupture in 2023.

WEL LLC is represented by Blewett Mushlitz Hally in the complaint that was filed Monday in the 2nd Judicial District in Nez Perce County against the city of Lewiston, IMCO General Construction Inc. and Control System Technology Inc.

WEL LLC is the owner of 16th Avenue Mini Storage at 2820 16th Ave. that was affected by the High Reservoir rupture Jan. 18, 2023. The rushing water from the reservoir damaged eight buildings and flooded units; destroyed fencing and automatic gates; and washed away people’s personal property, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that a notice of claim with the city was filed July 7, 2023, and the city didn’t act on the claim within 90 days, resulting in a denial of the claim.

The lawsuit alleges negligence of the city and the other companies caused the storage unit to suffer damage from water and mud. The lawsuit outlines specific damages, repairs and costs associated with asphalt, parking, fencing, gates, stabilization issues with the lower unit, landscaping, storage unit buildings, garage doors, removal and disposal of damaged tenant property, and loss of rental income, according to court documents.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The lawsuit states the city is responsible for High Reservoir and its maintenance. The lawsuit alleges the city didn’t correctly maintain the reservoir with proper alarms, shutoff valves or overflow measures, and didn’t prevent leaks, according to court documents.

The lawsuit states that IMCO Construction was contracted by the city for the water treatment plant, which was being built during the rupture. Control Systems Technology was subcontracted for services by IMCO, according to court documents.

The lawsuit cites a report from the city on the reservoir rupture that stated that Jan. 17, 2023, during the construction of the new water plant an issue required Control Systems Technology to become involved. One of Control Systems Technology employees got remote access to the city’s system to resolve the issue related to the new water plant. The employee told an on-site employee to disconnect and reconnect the network cable to fix the issue, which led to the loss of network connectivity. While connectivity was lost, a valve became stuck, causing an inaccurate reading of the water level at the High Reservoir. The stuck valve caused the system to “continually call for water, leading to the overfilling of the reservoir.” The excessive water pressure then caused the reservoir rupture, according to court documents.

The lawsuit cites this as the reason for negligence of IMCO and Control Systems Technology, as well as holding the city of Lewiston liable. The lawsuit also alleges trespass for the water coming on to the property and nuisance. The lawsuit seeks damages for an amount proven in a jury trial as well as compensation from the city for the property, according to court documents.

Summons have been issued for the city of Lewiston, IMCO Inc. and Control Systems Technology.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Related
Local NewsNov. 27
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Local NewsNov. 27
Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault
Local NewsNov. 27
YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday
Local NewsNov. 27
Happenings
Related
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Local NewsNov. 27
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Some events planned on Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 27
Some events planned on Thanksgiving
Whitman County Auditor finalizes 2024 general election results
Local NewsNov. 27
Whitman County Auditor finalizes 2024 general election results
Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston
Local NewsNov. 27
Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston
Residents safe, several pets rescued in Lewiston structure fire
Local NewsNov. 27
Residents safe, several pets rescued in Lewiston structure fire
Man in Monday morning fatal crash near Moscow identified
Local NewsNov. 26
Man in Monday morning fatal crash near Moscow identified
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Local NewsNov. 26
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president
Local NewsNov. 26
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy