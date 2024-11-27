Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston

A storage unit company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lewiston and other companies for negligence because of the High Reservoir rupture in 2023.

WEL LLC is represented by Blewett Mushlitz Hally in the complaint that was filed Monday in the 2nd Judicial District in Nez Perce County against the city of Lewiston, IMCO General Construction Inc. and Control System Technology Inc.

WEL LLC is the owner of 16th Avenue Mini Storage at 2820 16th Ave. that was affected by the High Reservoir rupture Jan. 18, 2023. The rushing water from the reservoir damaged eight buildings and flooded units; destroyed fencing and automatic gates; and washed away people’s personal property, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that a notice of claim with the city was filed July 7, 2023, and the city didn’t act on the claim within 90 days, resulting in a denial of the claim.

The lawsuit alleges negligence of the city and the other companies caused the storage unit to suffer damage from water and mud. The lawsuit outlines specific damages, repairs and costs associated with asphalt, parking, fencing, gates, stabilization issues with the lower unit, landscaping, storage unit buildings, garage doors, removal and disposal of damaged tenant property, and loss of rental income, according to court documents.