Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Supreme Court declines to issue stay in case involving Eggleston

High court doesn’t stop prosecutions of physicians, but Clarkston ophthalmologist’s case continues in 9th Circuit

Matt Baney
Richard Eggleston
Richard EgglestonCourtesy photo

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted against issuing a stay on the prosecution of physicians for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation in a case involving a retired Clarkston ophthalmologist.

The high court considered the matter in conference Friday and issued its order Monday morning, according to Todd Richardson, a Clarkston attorney who is involved in the case.

Had the Supreme Court issued a stay, it likely would have covered cases nationwide, Richardson said.

Despite the ruling, there isn’t much effect on the case involving Dr. Richard Eggleston, of Clarkston.

Eggleston was under investigation by the Washington State Medical Commission over alleged COVID-19 misinformation he shared in opinion columns he authored for the Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion section. The Washington Court of Appeals stopped the investigation last week so that a case brought by Eggleston and others could proceed.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

That case — which argues Washington’s policy that bars doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation is an infringement on physicians’ free speech rights — is being pursued by an eclectic group including Eggleston, retired NBA legend John Stockton, and possible Trump cabinet member Robert Kennedy Jr. and his Children’s Health Defense group. Richardson is one of the attorneys on the case.

Richardson said the Supreme Court’s decision to not issue a stay was “disappointing,” but “not wholly unexpected.”

So the matter will now remain in the 9th Circuit Court. Eggleston’s group must submit written briefings by Feb. 14 and there will be oral arguments in May.

“In some ways, additional time may be our friend,” Richardson said in a written statement. “It seems that with each new day we are getting new revelations about the problems with the accepted (COVID-19) narrative, and with the nomination of RFK, Jr., we have reason to believe the truth will come out. The more the truth comes out, the more flawed the commission’s position is demonstrated to be, and I have to believe that these continued revelations have an effect.

“In the end, it really is freedom of speech for doctors that is as stake,” Richardson added. “The argument that doctors lose their freedom of speech because they accept a license from the state medical commission is enough to make reason stare.”

Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251. Follow him on X @MattBaney_Trib.

Related
Local NewsJan. 14
Little takes State of the State on the road
Local NewsJan. 14
School Board keeps an eye on Legislature
Local NewsJan. 14
Asotin County sets jail bed rates
Local NewsJan. 14
Correction
Related
PRH board president resigns
Local NewsJan. 14
PRH board president resigns
Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents
Local NewsJan. 14
Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents
Finance committee hears health department changes
Local NewsJan. 14
Finance committee hears health department changes
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
Local NewsJan. 14
City discusses Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson corner
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area; Elk City outage ongoing
Local NewsJan. 13
UPDATE AT 12:56 P.M.: Power restored to Potlatch-Palouse area; Elk City outage ongoing
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
Local NewsJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
New Asotin County Jail nearing its debut
Local NewsJan. 12
New Asotin County Jail nearing its debut
Leo leans into triple digits
Local NewsJan. 12
Leo leans into triple digits
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy