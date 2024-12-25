They’re all about giving

PULLMAN — It’s the Palouse’s generous nature that makes organizations like the Pullman Schools Pantry Program capable of giving back to the community for several years.
Founded in 2017, the nonprofit has been sending students home with meals for the weekend so they can continue to be successful learners.
Director Meg Gollnick has watched the program expand to serve more students since then, and doesn’t expect its growth to slow down anytime soon.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is there’s food insecurity here in Pullman,” she said. “We don’t see food insecurity right now getting better. It’s actually going to get a lot worse because of the price of groceries and worsening economy.”
As the program continues to reach more families in the area, its funding needs to keep up with the pace. Gollnick is asking the public for donations so the nonprofit can continue supplementing food to all Pullman School District students and their siblings.
Kerry Nestagard, a member of the group, said the program is run out of Jefferson Elementary. Volunteers meet after school each Wednesday to pack meals that are delivered to schools within the district on Thursday.
“There’s no problem finding people to volunteer,” she said. “We have WSU students, retired community members and others constantly contacting us if we need help.”
She said the program focuses on the nutritional value of food, and tries its best to provide nutritious options.
Margaret Davies, another member, said around 250 students are sent home every Friday with a can of soup, two cups of applesauce, two packets of oatmeal, two granola bars, a bag of nuts and a box of raisins or Goldfish.
She added the program also gives a large amount of snacks and fresh fruit, when available, to schools each month, accessible to all students.
“Hunger negatively impacts students’ ability to learn,” Gollnick said. “We want to create better learning situations for students by supporting families in need.”
Nestagard said the organization operates on an annual budget of $30,000 to provide the meals. She added the nonprofit packed around 7,500 bags last academic year, and the numbers are higher than ever this school season.
The volunteer-led program is primarily financed by community organizations. Gollnick said Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has been with them from the beginning and now provides $10,000 each year. Other amounts are funded through grants and donations from the Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild, Pullman Lions Club and United Way.
She added other groups help out by donating food, like the Community Action Center and Birch and Barley restaurant.
“Our community is so generous,” Gollnick said. “They really helped us get established and are the reason why we are able to do what we do.”
The program also holds an annual Facebook fundraiser called “Giving Tuesday” that matches the amount of donations raised.
Gollnick said while the nonprofit receives support, it needs more to continue offering the service.
“We’ve been ramping up our efforts,” she said. “And want to make sure we can continue as the school year does.”
Along with the program, Gollnick said there are several organizations that provide aid to families in need. United Way of Whitman County and the Community Action Center are a couple she mentioned that can help with affordable housing, energy assistance and food insecurity.
She said the Pullman Schools Pantry Program is free and tries to make the application as accessible as possible.
Those interested in applying or donating can visit pullmanschoolpantryprogram.org.
