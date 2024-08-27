This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or via Zoom
Agenda:
Russ Pelleberg, public works director, interlocal agreement between Palouse Conservation District and Asotin County, Poe Asphalt paving contract for Snake River Road project.
McKenzie Campbell, court clerk, jury system contract.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, Western States sales agreement.
Gregory Rightmier, Lewiston fire chief, annual update.
Indigent defense contract with attorney Richard Cuddihy.
Executive session on contracts.
Budget workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Agreement between Lewiston Independent School District No. 1 and Nez Perce County – action item.
Adjustment of fiscal year 2024 final budget of Nez Perce County – action item.
Change order No. 16 from the Idaho Transportation Department for the U.S. 12 Cherrylane Bridge project – action item.
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers – action item.
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and Civil Science – action item.
Memorandum of agreement between Nez Perce County and Lewis County – action item.
Memorandum of agreement between Nez Perce County and Garfield County – action item.
Task order No. 3 for White Bridge fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2026 aquatic organism passage grant application project between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates – action item.
Bid for 2024 road salt supply contract – action item.
Leading Idaho local bridge grant applications – action items.
Other commission meetings on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Justice services update including reports on detention census, probation and training.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Tina Davidson, clerk, 2025 wage projections.
Ordinance amending 2024 budget, second reading.
Executive session on contracts.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Executive session for pending litigation.
Other Lewiston City Council meetings:
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and first reading of ordinances related to land at 1125 and 1127 Warner Avenue being annexed into the city limits and being placed in the Community Commercial or C3 Zone – action items.
Public hearing on consolidated annual performance and evaluation report for the 2023 community development block grant program – action item.
Zoning code amendment involving small lot development – action item.
Quote of $206,242 from Northwest Playground Equipment for Pioneer Park resiliency project playground equipment – action item.
Agreement between the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and city of Lewiston for the 2024 Local Children Pedestrian Safety Program 12th Street; Warner Avenue to Airway Avenue and authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement to receive grant funds of $250,000 – action item.
Professional services agreement with T Bailey Inc. for reservoir evaluations and upgrades progressive design build – action item.
Amendment to professional services agreement with J-U-B Engineers for owner’s advisor reservoir and upgrades – action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance involving connections to city water supply for potable use – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: McGhee Elementary School, 636 Warner Ave.
Agenda:
Information on Lewiston High School phase II athletic venues.
Consider accepting low qualifying bids for Lewiston High School phase II athletic complex – action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Realtor presentation: Bryson Stein will present a preliminary idea regarding the layout of the school property at River Pointe.
Building presentation: Joe Higgins will give a presentation on the new Wall of Fame screen installed in the commons area.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of the robotics overnight trip – action item.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2024-25 for a three-day waiver for the 2027-25 school year – action item.
Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2024-26 for a two-day waiver for the 2025-26 school year – action item.
Discussion about new trophy cases.
Executive session for a discussion on real estate.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Valley Vision presentation.
Consent agenda.
Ordinance amending Clarkston penal code, first reading.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Meeting with the state public defender’s office.