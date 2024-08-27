This week’s meetings

Executive session for pending litigation.

Other Lewiston City Council meetings:

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Public hearing and first reading of ordinances related to land at 1125 and 1127 Warner Avenue being annexed into the city limits and being placed in the Community Commercial or C3 Zone – action items.

Public hearing on consolidated annual performance and evaluation report for the 2023 community development block grant program – action item.

Zoning code amendment involving small lot development – action item.

Quote of $206,242 from Northwest Playground Equipment for Pioneer Park resiliency project playground equipment – action item.

Agreement between the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and city of Lewiston for the 2024 Local Children Pedestrian Safety Program 12th Street; Warner Avenue to Airway Avenue and authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement to receive grant funds of $250,000 – action item.

Professional services agreement with T Bailey Inc. for reservoir evaluations and upgrades progressive design build – action item.

Amendment to professional services agreement with J-U-B Engineers for owner’s advisor reservoir and upgrades – action item.

Second and third readings of ordinance involving connections to city water supply for potable use – action item.

Lewiston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: McGhee Elementary School, 636 Warner Ave.

Agenda:

Information on Lewiston High School phase II athletic venues.

Consider accepting low qualifying bids for Lewiston High School phase II athletic complex – action item.

Asotin-Anatone School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Realtor presentation: Bryson Stein will present a preliminary idea regarding the layout of the school property at River Pointe.

Building presentation: Joe Higgins will give a presentation on the new Wall of Fame screen installed in the commons area.

Discussion and possible action on the approval of the robotics overnight trip – action item.

Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2024-25 for a three-day waiver for the 2027-25 school year – action item.

Discussion and possible action on the approval of resolution 2024-26 for a two-day waiver for the 2025-26 school year – action item.

Discussion about new trophy cases.

Executive session for a discussion on real estate.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.

Agenda:

Valley Vision presentation.

Consent agenda.

Ordinance amending Clarkston penal code, first reading.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Meeting with the state public defender’s office.