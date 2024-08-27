This week’s meetings

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda:

Voucher and meeting minutes approval.

Election of officers and representative assignments.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

Lease agreement with the city of Lewiston and the LC Valley Youth Resource Center to develop, operate and maintain a transitional housing village for young adults – action item.

Award of base bid and add alternate for library lighting upgrades to CnC Electric for $222,575 – action item.

Declaration of items of city property as surplus and authorization for purchasing division to trade in the specified surplus property on an “as is, no warranty or guarantee” basis in exchange for a credit to be applied toward property of a similar nature – action item.

Mayor’s process for review of applications for a city council vacancy – action item.

Thain Road corridor and access study drafted by Kittelson & Associates – action item.

Amendment of yard waste and biosolids contracts with Latah Sanitation doing business as Clearwater Composting to extend the contract termination date from Dec. 31 to Dec. 31, 2029 – action item.

Downtown transmission main replacement, phase II construction price amendment: Consideration of amendment to the construction manager-general contractor phase 1 preconstruction phase services agreement with Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group in the amount of $3.2 million – action item.

First reading of ordinance establishing regulations governing discharge of the city’s stormwater drainage system in compliance with the national pollutant discharge elimination system phase two municipal separate storm sewer system permit – action item.

Appointment of Chris Jacks to four-year term on the emergency medical services advisory board – action item.