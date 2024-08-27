This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Mark Heitstuman, WSU Asotin County extension director, memorandum of agreement between WSU and Asotin County for extension director position; MOA between the same two entities for 4-H coordinator position.
Russ Pelleberg, public works director, interlocal agreement between Palouse Conservation District and Asotin County; Washington State Department of Transportation local federal aid project prospectus, WSDOT local agency agreement supplement, notice of award to Dax Moreno and Castillo for Heights sidewalk project.
Adrianne Krull, superior court administrator, amendment to public defense agreement.
Request for an emergency temporary hire in the prosecutor’s office.
Asotin County Veterans Advisory Board bylaws.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Resolution authorizing the passing of an ordinance in one reading.
Ordinance amending the 2024 budget.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Election of officers and representative assignments.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Lease agreement with the city of Lewiston and the LC Valley Youth Resource Center to develop, operate and maintain a transitional housing village for young adults – action item.
Award of base bid and add alternate for library lighting upgrades to CnC Electric for $222,575 – action item.
Declaration of items of city property as surplus and authorization for purchasing division to trade in the specified surplus property on an “as is, no warranty or guarantee” basis in exchange for a credit to be applied toward property of a similar nature – action item.
Mayor’s process for review of applications for a city council vacancy – action item.
Thain Road corridor and access study drafted by Kittelson & Associates – action item.
Amendment of yard waste and biosolids contracts with Latah Sanitation doing business as Clearwater Composting to extend the contract termination date from Dec. 31 to Dec. 31, 2029 – action item.
Downtown transmission main replacement, phase II construction price amendment: Consideration of amendment to the construction manager-general contractor phase 1 preconstruction phase services agreement with Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group in the amount of $3.2 million – action item.
First reading of ordinance establishing regulations governing discharge of the city’s stormwater drainage system in compliance with the national pollutant discharge elimination system phase two municipal separate storm sewer system permit – action item.
Appointment of Chris Jacks to four-year term on the emergency medical services advisory board – action item.