This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution setting Asotin County Board of Commissioners meetings – action item.
Asotin County Fair contract with Clearwater Fence – action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.
Bid for vehicle motor oils, hydraulic oils and diesel exhaust fluid use by the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.
Construction contract between Nez Perce County and Knife River Corporation-Mountain West for the Webb Road phase 2A project – action item.
Statement of work and addendum No. 1 between Nez Perce County and Civicplus, the sole owner of Municode, a municipal code corporation for the supplemental subscription of Nez Perce County code – action item.
Approval of retail alcohol beverage licenses for Smokes & Suds, Shooters Sports Bar, CHS Primeland, Lightning Horse Country Grille & Saloon, Two Bad Labs Vineyards, Jovinea Cellars, Bumper Crop Coffee, Rivaura Estate Vineyards & Winery/River Ranch Brew, Lewiston Roundup Association, Boomers Sport Cellar/Zone – action item.
Purchase of 2025 F-550 XL 4WD Supercab from Mountain Home Auto Ranch under a state contract – action item.
Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday Justice services update
Agenda:
Detention report with information about census, an annual inspection and an oncall system.
Probation update with information about caseloads.
Pretrial update with information about caseloads.
Report on DUI court.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 9 a.m. Friday, planning and building update
Agenda:
Request to waive the administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes-and-bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder parcel, 19020 Moser Road, Chris Brown applicant.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
District manager report, including updates on irrigation and capital projects.
Regional sustainability grant contract – action item.
Contract from JUB Engineers for design, construction and engineering services for a river pump station and delivery project – action item.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives 30% design of a river pumping station – action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Interview with board applicant, Chad Engle.
Executive session to consider selection of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
New board member – action item.
Executive session for potential litigation.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization technical advisory committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Long range transportation plan update
Project updates on Bryden Avenue Phase 1; Bridge, Second Street and Diagonal intersection, Clarkston 13th Street roundabouts, Clearwater Memorial Bridge, Aht’Way interchange project, SH128/U.S. 12 junction study, Snake River Avenue and Gun Club Road.
Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
City of Lewiston comprehensive plan implementation work plan for 2024-2025 – action item.
Asotin City Council
Notification of public meetings in 2025
Time and place: 5:30 p.m., Asotin City Hall.
Second week of the month – Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 14, Nov. 3, Dec. 8.
Fourth week of the month – Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 27, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 17, Dec. 22.
Asotin City Planning and Zoning
Notification of public meetings in 2025
Time and place: 7 p.m., Asotin City Hall
Jan. 2, April 3, July 3, Oct. 2.