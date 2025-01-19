This week’s meetings

Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda:

Consideration of resolution setting Asotin County Board of Commissioners meetings – action item.

Asotin County Fair contract with Clearwater Fence – action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.

Bid for vehicle motor oils, hydraulic oils and diesel exhaust fluid use by the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department – action item.

Construction contract between Nez Perce County and Knife River Corporation-Mountain West for the Webb Road phase 2A project – action item.

Statement of work and addendum No. 1 between Nez Perce County and Civicplus, the sole owner of Municode, a municipal code corporation for the supplemental subscription of Nez Perce County code – action item.

Approval of retail alcohol beverage licenses for Smokes & Suds, Shooters Sports Bar, CHS Primeland, Lightning Horse Country Grille & Saloon, Two Bad Labs Vineyards, Jovinea Cellars, Bumper Crop Coffee, Rivaura Estate Vineyards & Winery/River Ranch Brew, Lewiston Roundup Association, Boomers Sport Cellar/Zone – action item.

Purchase of 2025 F-550 XL 4WD Supercab from Mountain Home Auto Ranch under a state contract – action item.

Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday Justice services update

Agenda:

Detention report with information about census, an annual inspection and an oncall system.

Probation update with information about caseloads.

Pretrial update with information about caseloads.

Report on DUI court.

Executive session for personnel.

Time: 9 a.m. Friday, planning and building update

Agenda:

Request to waive the administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes-and-bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the frontages of the remainder parcel, 19020 Moser Road, Chris Brown applicant.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda:

District manager report, including updates on irrigation and capital projects.