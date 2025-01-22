Sections
Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Top dog at Highland

Charlie the therapy dog is a favorite fixture among students and staff

Kaylee Brewster
Fifth-grader Ben Li lays down next to Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
Fifth-grader Ben Li lays down next to Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Tim Weber pets his dog Charlie as James Alden gives him a hug Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
Tim Weber pets his dog Charlie as James Alden gives him a hug Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Sixth-grader Soso Hines sits with Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
Sixth-grader Soso Hines sits with Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Ben Li, from left, Soso Hines and James Alden group around Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
Ben Li, from left, Soso Hines and James Alden group around Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
James Alden hugs Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
James Alden hugs Charlie Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Charlie gives Tim Weber a doggy kiss Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
Charlie gives Tim Weber a doggy kiss Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Fifth-grader Lacey Evans gives Charlie some pets and a hug Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
Fifth-grader Lacey Evans gives Charlie some pets and a hug Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Charlie is doted on by multiple kids Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.
Charlie is doted on by multiple kids Tuesday at Highland Elementary in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Charlie is James Alden’s favorite teacher.

The third grader at Highland Elementary School made the declaration while giving Charlie, an 18-month-old standard poodle, a huge hug.

“The best teacher ever,” Alden said.

Highland’s therapy dog doesn’t teach a specific subject, but he definitely helps the students learn. Charlie helps children as a reading buddy or as a reward. He provides behavioral support by helping students calm down in moments of frustration and resolve their problems without conflict. He is a therapeutic companion that provides emotional support to students who are dealing with anxiety or other emotional needs.

For Alden, Charlie serves as his reward for his behavioral goals and he gets to see Charlie at the end of every day if he meets those goals.

“Charlie is the reward,” Alden said. “Dogs are the best.”

Charlie’s owner, Highland fifth grade teacher Tim Weber, said it’s an effective incentive Alden who “absolutely loves dogs.” Alden was even wearing a dog-themed sweatshirt.

Alden’s not the only one who is a fan of Charlie. Ben Li is a fifth grader in Weber’s class and walks Charlie when he’s done with his work. Charlie will also sit by Li’s desk as he does his homework.

“He helps me focus,” Li said.

Li also will sit in a recliner chair with Charlie or Charlie will sit on him, which Li said happens a lot.

Weber said that Li spends the most time with Charlie out of any fifth grader. That’s Alden’s goal for fifth grade, to be the person who spends the most time with Charlie.

While Alden and Li are seeing who can get the most time, Soso Hines has known Charlie the longest. The sixth grader has seen Charlie every day the pup’s been at Highland. Hines still visits Charlie every morning before school even though she’s not in Weber’s class.

“I think he’s just adorable,” Hines said. “I think he’s really cute.”

She helped create Charlie’s nickname, “Char Char,” which started when Charlie began coming to school and a student was also named Charlie.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Charlie started coming to the school in January 2024. While he was doing his training he would come for half a day until he completed his obedience and K-9 Good Citizen Training, then he was there for the full day.

Weber didn’t get Charlie with the intent of having him be a therapy dog for the school. In December 2023, he and Charlie came by the school at the end of the day during recess.

“There was a student who was crying on our buddy bench and he (Charlie) ran right over to him and just sat with him,” Weber said.

Before then, Weber had no thoughts of having Charlie in the classroom, but Charlie tends to seek out kids and adults who are having a hard time. Part of Charlie’s job at Highland is providing emotional support to teachers as well as kids. He attends staff meetings and will wander around and hang out with different teachers at the meeting.

“Afterward teachers are always asking, ‘I’ve had a really tough morning, how did Charlie know?’ ” Weber said. “So he’s here for the adults every bit as much as he is for the kids.”

Charlie is a full staff member at Highland — he even has an official staff pass. His work makes it easier for the staff and students when there is a problem. Weber said a struggling student caused a disruption in another class and the room had to be cleared. Other school staff were coming to handle the situation, but Charlie had “the kid calm down in 30 seconds.”

Last year, Weber had a student who wasn’t coming to school regularly. Weber made a deal that she could walk Charlie before school every morning — she only had to show up five minutes early.

“She didn’t miss a school day the rest of the school year,” Weber said.

Charlie is also available to the school counselor, who will grab Charlie for different groups or students. Teachers will call Weber when a student is having a hard day and Weber will have the student come and sit with Charlie for a designated length of time.

“There’s an endless list of traumatic things that kids go through,” Weber said. “Charlie’s just one tool we have here at Highland that’s unique that kids can utilize.”

Not everything Charlie does is so serious — sometimes it’s all fun and games. Charlie’s favorite class is PE and he’s attended field trips, like Field Springs and the NAIA baseball game. He’ll go to the sixth grade classroom because he spent time with those students last year.

With all the love Charlie gives to the students and staff, it’s no wonder he receives so much back. He doesn’t get to go far without a pet or a hug.

“Everybody says hi to Charlie,” Weber said.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

