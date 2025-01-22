Top dog at Highland

Charlie is James Alden’s favorite teacher.

The third grader at Highland Elementary School made the declaration while giving Charlie, an 18-month-old standard poodle, a huge hug.

“The best teacher ever,” Alden said.

Highland’s therapy dog doesn’t teach a specific subject, but he definitely helps the students learn. Charlie helps children as a reading buddy or as a reward. He provides behavioral support by helping students calm down in moments of frustration and resolve their problems without conflict. He is a therapeutic companion that provides emotional support to students who are dealing with anxiety or other emotional needs.

For Alden, Charlie serves as his reward for his behavioral goals and he gets to see Charlie at the end of every day if he meets those goals.

“Charlie is the reward,” Alden said. “Dogs are the best.”

Charlie’s owner, Highland fifth grade teacher Tim Weber, said it’s an effective incentive Alden who “absolutely loves dogs.” Alden was even wearing a dog-themed sweatshirt.

Alden’s not the only one who is a fan of Charlie. Ben Li is a fifth grader in Weber’s class and walks Charlie when he’s done with his work. Charlie will also sit by Li’s desk as he does his homework.

“He helps me focus,” Li said.

Li also will sit in a recliner chair with Charlie or Charlie will sit on him, which Li said happens a lot.

Weber said that Li spends the most time with Charlie out of any fifth grader. That’s Alden’s goal for fifth grade, to be the person who spends the most time with Charlie.

While Alden and Li are seeing who can get the most time, Soso Hines has known Charlie the longest. The sixth grader has seen Charlie every day the pup’s been at Highland. Hines still visits Charlie every morning before school even though she’s not in Weber’s class.

“I think he’s just adorable,” Hines said. “I think he’s really cute.”

She helped create Charlie’s nickname, “Char Char,” which started when Charlie began coming to school and a student was also named Charlie.