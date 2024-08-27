Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange

The Nez Perce Tribe and partners will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. next Thursday to commemorate the opening of the Aht’Wy Interchange on U.S. Highway 12 at the Clearwater River Casino.

The $25 million project eliminates the need for eastbound drivers to make cross-traffic left turns to enter and exit the casino and other businesses there. Instead, motorists will use the interchange — essentially an overpass — to access and exit the area.

The work is a partnership between the tribe, Idaho Transportation Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Federal Highway Administration, and the U.S. Department of the Interior.