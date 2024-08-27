Sections
Local NewsOctober 18, 2024

Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange

Lewiston Tribune
Work continues on the Aht�Wy interchange on Thursday.,
Work continues on the Aht�Wy interchange on Thursday.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file

The Nez Perce Tribe and partners will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. next Thursday to commemorate the opening of the Aht’Wy Interchange on U.S. Highway 12 at the Clearwater River Casino.

The $25 million project eliminates the need for eastbound drivers to make cross-traffic left turns to enter and exit the casino and other businesses there. Instead, motorists will use the interchange — essentially an overpass — to access and exit the area.

The work is a partnership between the tribe, Idaho Transportation Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Federal Highway Administration, and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The interchange, the first of its kind for Idaho’s north central region, is designed to improve safety by accommodating vehicles merging on, off and across the highway without impeding the primary flow of traffic.

“The completion of the Aht’Wy Interchange project has been long awaited to improve traffic safety on the highway in this area. The Nez Perce Tribe, ITD District 2, federal programs, and others can finally see the fruits of their labor after years of dedicated work and collaboration,” said Mary Beth Clark, transportation manager for the tribe.

The 1:30 p.m. ribbon cutting is open to the public. It will be held on the north side of the overpass. Parking will be available at the Aht’Wy RV Park east of the Casino.

It will include a performance by Lighting Creek, a Nez Perce drum group, a ceremonial demonstration of Nez Perce horsemanship and a prayer from Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chaplain Mary Jane Miles.

