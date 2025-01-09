Two fires point to issues with old homes

Although the cause of two Normal Hill house fires hasn’t been determined, the cases highlight potential issues with historical homes, the need for fire prevention tools and the value of emergency responders.

The first fire occurred on the 400 block of Third Street on Dec. 17, and a second at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 16th Street on Dec. 22. According to fire marshal Julian Sorrell, both blazes are still being investigated.

The fire on Third Street began on the second floor, according to Lewiston deputy fire chief Richie Lucas. When crews arrived, they started to attack the fire inside and search for occupants. Although two residents of the home exited, Lucas said they couldn’t confirm if anyone else was inside. Heavy smoke caused firefighters to move outside the home and prevent the fire from spreading to other homes. Homes in that area are in close proximity to each other and were also evacuated.

“Crews did a good job with the aggressive attack and the search for life, and then we protected the surrounding area,” Lucas said.

Lucas noted that a cat inside the home was saved by a firefighter. The firefighter who saved the cat received high praise from others and had his photo in the Lewiston Tribune. Lucas said that usually if a firefighter makes it in the news, they have to buy ice cream or pie for their shift at the fire station.

“He was happy to do it,” Lucas said.

Rescuing a pet from a fire is always a good day for a firefighter and creates good publicity for the work they do.

“We’ll risk a lot to save a lot,” Lucas said.

Lucas also credited Lewiston public works department for blocking off the area to protect civilians and providing facilities for firefighters. Other first responders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley helped with the fire or other calls during that time. Wheatland Fire District provided mutual aid to cover downtown.

Crews were on scene for 6-7 hours to prevent the home from being fully engulfed. Eventually, fire crews called a private contractor, Steve Carlton, to use equipment to tear off the roof and second floor to extinguish the fire, which was deeply seated in parts of the home. Another issue was keeping the chimney on the home from falling over onto another home, which crews were able to prevent.

The estimated damage to the home was estimated at $300,750. The home was a total loss and is currently uninhabitable.