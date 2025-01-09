Two fires point to issues with old homes

Although the cause of two Normal Hill house fires hasn’t been determined, the cases highlight potential issues with historical homes, the need for fire prevention tools and the value of emergency responders.
The first fire occurred on the 400 block of Third Street on Dec. 17, and a second at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 16th Street on Dec. 22. According to fire marshal Julian Sorrell, both blazes are still being investigated.
The fire on Third Street began on the second floor, according to Lewiston deputy fire chief Richie Lucas. When crews arrived, they started to attack the fire inside and search for occupants. Although two residents of the home exited, Lucas said they couldn’t confirm if anyone else was inside. Heavy smoke caused firefighters to move outside the home and prevent the fire from spreading to other homes. Homes in that area are in close proximity to each other and were also evacuated.
“Crews did a good job with the aggressive attack and the search for life, and then we protected the surrounding area,” Lucas said.
Lucas noted that a cat inside the home was saved by a firefighter. The firefighter who saved the cat received high praise from others and had his photo in the Lewiston Tribune. Lucas said that usually if a firefighter makes it in the news, they have to buy ice cream or pie for their shift at the fire station.
“He was happy to do it,” Lucas said.
Rescuing a pet from a fire is always a good day for a firefighter and creates good publicity for the work they do.
“We’ll risk a lot to save a lot,” Lucas said.
Lucas also credited Lewiston public works department for blocking off the area to protect civilians and providing facilities for firefighters. Other first responders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley helped with the fire or other calls during that time. Wheatland Fire District provided mutual aid to cover downtown.
Crews were on scene for 6-7 hours to prevent the home from being fully engulfed. Eventually, fire crews called a private contractor, Steve Carlton, to use equipment to tear off the roof and second floor to extinguish the fire, which was deeply seated in parts of the home. Another issue was keeping the chimney on the home from falling over onto another home, which crews were able to prevent.
The estimated damage to the home was estimated at $300,750. The home was a total loss and is currently uninhabitable.
The fire at the home on the corner of Eighth Avenue and 16th Street started on the back porch and then spread to the attic and a motor home. The residents of the home were able to escape with pets, but one person suffered second-degree burns after attempting to put out the fire, Lucas said.
The damage to the home was estimated at $250,000 and Sorrell said that home is also uninhabitable. Lucas said there was smoke damage and extensive fire damage from the back porch and into the roof.
When someone is displaced by a fire they are given a pamphlet that helps them through the process and access to agencies that can help.
“It’s pretty devastating to lose a home and belongings, a lot of it is irreplaceable,” Lucas said.
Lucas said that house fires in Normal Hill can be complicated because there’s a high probability they’ve been remodeled over the years. The old home styles layouts often have multiple basements that aren’t connected.
However, sometimes the older construction can be a good thing. Older construction can be more fire resistant because they are constructed with lumber. Newer homes are often built with engineered lumber which falls apart quicker.
The home on Third Street was more than 100 years old — built around 1905 — and had sawdust insulation. The home on Eighth Avenue and 16th Street was also an older home and went through different remodels that create multiple layers in the ceiling. That made fighting the fire more time-consuming for first responders. The roof was also steep and made of metal, which also created difficulties in fighting the fire.
Although the layout and age of the homes can negatively impact firefighting efforts, there are easy and simple ways to increase fire safety. Lucas suggested making sure all homes have working smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide alarms. Placing smoke detectors in each bedroom, main hallways, living rooms, dining rooms and garages can alert people to fire. Some smoke alarms can be interconnected so that if one goes off, all alarms will go off, and battery alarms can alert people to fire in a specific area. Carbon monoxide alarms should be placed on each level of the home.
Having an escape plan can also help families and first responders. If everyone in the home knows where to meet up in case of an emergency, like a tree or neighbor’s yard, it can help see if anyone is missing when first responders arrive.
When first responders do arrive, they might be from multiple agencies. Lucas said having mutual aid and using other resources in the Lewiston-Clarkston is a huge help for emergency response. He credited Wheatland Fire District, Clarkston Fire Department, Asotin County Fire Department, Asotin Fire Department and Clearwater Paper Fire Department for their help with emergency service.
“We commonly work together to help the community,” Lucas said.
