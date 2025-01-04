Two women face long rehab after icy crash

Families of two Clarkston women, Jenna Hawkins and Allie Burns, injured in a car crash Dec. 29 are seeking donations through GoFundMe campaigns to help with medical and travel expenses associated with recovery.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 170 outside New Meadows.

Burns’ mother, Jesse Semmes, said the car the two were traveling in hit a patch of slush over ice, and spun into oncoming traffic where it was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Following the crash, Hawkins and Burns were both transported via Life Flight to Boise. Hawkins suffered broken bones in both legs, a broken arm, broken pelvis, two collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver, and crushed right foot, which may need to be amputated.

JD Hawkins, Jenna Hawkins’ father, said his daughter has been in great spirits despite her injuries.

“She’s been FaceTiming us and she’s just thankful to be alive. We would like to thank the community for the overwhelming amount of love, support and donations toward Jenna’s recovery,” he said. “She could be in the hospital for up to 12 weeks. Then a very long road of rehab.”