Umphenour in Nez Perce County to face first-degree murder charge

Nicholas D. Umphenour will have his first court appearance in Nez Perce County for his case of first-degree murder.

Umphenour, 29, and Skylar Meade, 32, were both indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of 83-year-old James Mauney after the two planned a prison break in Boise in March. The two were indicted June 10 while Meade and Umphenour were in Ada County for charges related to the prison escape. The records in a grand jury are sealed. While the court filing system shows that documents have been filed in the case they are not currently accessible.

A warrant was issued for Umphenour’s arrest June 11 and was returned today. He is scheduled to appear by Zoom today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert for a video arraignment. Typically the hearings in a video arraignment involve discussions of bond for the defendant, next court dates and an appointment of a public defender if the defendant requests it. An application for public defender has been filed in Umphenour’s case.

Umphenour pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting escape and aggravated assault and battery on law officers in connection with the attack at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. In October, Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin in Ada County sentenced Umphenour to life in prison and said he wouldn’t be eligible for parole for at least 40 years. Umphenour was released from prison in January and then helped Meade with the escape and both were members of a white supremacist gang, according to KTVB.