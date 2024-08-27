United introduces larger jets for Denver flight

United Airlines introduced 70-to-76 seat E-175 jets on its non-stop flights between Lewiston and Denver in the last week of September.

The larger aircraft have replaced 1990s-era, 50-seat CRJ-200 jets on the route, said Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs in an email.

United is seeking a $4.9 million revenue guarantee for this year to continue the service and had told airport officials it would start using larger aircraft on the route.

The airline had requested direction from the community about the subsidy by Tuesday, but airport officials are hoping United will wait until Oct. 15.

On Friday there were no new updates about if any party would be willing to cover the revenue guarantee.

The owners of the airport, the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County, have no money for a revenue guarantee for United in their budgets this year.

The growing number of flights at the Lewiston airport has lowered fares, according to a news release issued Friday by the airport.

In 2018, travelers could only reach one destination, Salt Lake, on direct Delta flights from the Lewiston airport after Horizon Air withdrew its Seattle and Boise flights.