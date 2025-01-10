University DEI under fire in new draft bill

BOISE — An Idaho lawmaker is preparing to introduce a bill seeking to restrict anything related to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, in higher education that would be enforceable by the state attorney general and through private lawsuits.

Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, presented his draft to the DEI task force Thursday. The group cannot introduce or pass bills, but will consider the proposal and come back later to consider its draft recommendation.

Toews said he used aspects and definitions from legislation in other states as well as universities like Harvard and the University of Washington.

“We’re looking for what’s worked in other places to attempt to make sure that universities and higher education institutions have that freedom of thought that we want,” Toews said.

The draft includes a lengthy definition for DEI, which would mean any training, programs, or activities “designed or implemented in accordance with the tenets or concepts of critical theory.” Critical theory is a social and political philosophy that seeks to “understand and overcome social structures through which people are dominated or oppressed,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

The bill goes on to say DEI could include anything based on ideas of unconscious or implicit bias, internalized racism, systemic oppression, social justice, racial privilege, patriarchy, gender theory, misgendering, heteronormativity, allyship or others. Trainings that are designed by attorneys to ensure compliance with court orders or state or federal law would be excluded from penalties under the bill.

Universities would not be allowed to hire a DEI “officer,” which would be any full-time or part-time employee or independent contractor whose duties would relate at all to DEI.

“Diversity training,” would also be prohibited, but would not include policies “that are necessary to comply with state or federal law, including laws relating to prohibited discrimination or harassment.”

Students could not be required to take any courses related to DEI in order to graduate or obtain their degree, unless their degree falls within a category related to DEI.

Colleges and universities would be required to submit an annual report to the attorney general and House and Senate education committees that certifies that the institution is in compliance with the law; the report would need to be signed by the president of the institution “under penalty of perjury.”