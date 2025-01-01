Sections
Local NewsJanuary 1, 2025

Winter Spirit shines for final time Friday

The lights at Locomotive Park will start to come down Saturday, with 4-H groups among those helping

Lewiston Tribune
The tunnel and surrounding trees shine bright as people walk through Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
The tunnel and surrounding trees shine bright as people walk through Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People walk through the tunnel Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed while decreasing the lens focal length.
People walk through the tunnel Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed while decreasing the lens focal length.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The nights of dazzling lights at Lewiston’s Winter Spirit display will soon wrap up.

Friday will be the final night this season that Locomotive Park will shine. The lights will be on from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., with the fireplace and music on from 4:30-10 p.m. The park’s concession stand will also be open on the final night, according to Winter Spirit Committee member Robanna Brosten.

After that comes the task of taking down the lights. Brosten said volunteers are welcome each of the next three Saturdays from about 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided to volunteers, who can help out during any part of each work session.

The 4-H groups of Nez Perce County are planning to join the effort this coming Saturday. Buck Armitage, a 4-H leader, said all members of the organization are invited to Locomotive Park to help out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Armitage said Art King, the area leader for Citizen Washington Focus 4-H Club, wants to show the community the strength of the program in the county.

“He wants the community to see that it’s not just about livestock,” Armitage said. “He wants them to see the 4-H kids do more than just the livestock. This is a way to help with the community.”

