Winter Spirit shines for final time Friday

The nights of dazzling lights at Lewiston’s Winter Spirit display will soon wrap up.

Friday will be the final night this season that Locomotive Park will shine. The lights will be on from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., with the fireplace and music on from 4:30-10 p.m. The park’s concession stand will also be open on the final night, according to Winter Spirit Committee member Robanna Brosten.

After that comes the task of taking down the lights. Brosten said volunteers are welcome each of the next three Saturdays from about 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided to volunteers, who can help out during any part of each work session.