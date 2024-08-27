WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend

PULLMAN — Washington State University will be showing off school spirit during Homecoming weekend.

The university will have events today and Saturday to celebrate before the WSU Cougar football team face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.

The WSU Alumni Association is partnering with the ASWSU, IFC/Panhellenic and Resident Life to put on a pep rally from 5-8 p.m. today at the Lewis Alumni Centre. The event will feature local food vendors, a beer garden and student DJ Xean Tanaka.