Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 18, 2024

WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend

Cougar fans gather around a bonfire at WSU Friday night during the school's homecoming celebration. ,
Cougar fans gather around a bonfire at WSU Friday night during the school's homecoming celebration. ,Kai Eiselein/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

PULLMAN — Washington State University will be showing off school spirit during Homecoming weekend.

The university will have events today and Saturday to celebrate before the WSU Cougar football team face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.

The WSU Alumni Association is partnering with the ASWSU, IFC/Panhellenic and Resident Life to put on a pep rally from 5-8 p.m. today at the Lewis Alumni Centre. The event will feature local food vendors, a beer garden and student DJ Xean Tanaka.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Those who register for the pep rally will be entered into a drawing for WSU swag. Attendees are also encouraged to bring shelf-stable items or donate to the Cougar Food Pantry.

The association will also hold a Crimson & Gray Gathering from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the Lewis Alumni Centre lawn. The event will include outdoor games, an interactive photo booth, a button-making station, snacks and refreshments, a chance to win WSU merchandise and music from local DJ Brian Maki.

Learn more about WSU Homecoming events by visiting alumni.wsu.edu.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 19
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 19
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Local NewsOct. 19
Speakers at YWCA event reflect on inspiring women
Local NewsOct. 19
Idaho OKs permit on endowment land
Related
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Local NewsOct. 19
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
Local NewsOct. 19
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
Local NewsOct. 19
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Local NewsOct. 18
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Local NewsOct. 18
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Local NewsOct. 18
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Local NewsOct. 18
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
Local NewsOct. 18
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy