YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday

The YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston is asking the community to participate in Giving Tuesday by making donations to the Lewiston nonprofit.

Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, is a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world,” according to givingtuesday.org. The movement celebrates kindness and philanthropy, “offering an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of women, children, and families in the Lewis-Clark Valley,” according to a news release from the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston.