Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 27, 2024

YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston is asking the community to participate in Giving Tuesday by making donations to the Lewiston nonprofit.

Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, is a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world,” according to givingtuesday.org. The movement celebrates kindness and philanthropy, “offering an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of women, children, and families in the Lewis-Clark Valley,” according to a news release from the YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Every contribution helps us extend our reach and deepen our impact,” YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston development and engagement director Victoria Scalise said in a YWCA news release. “Your financial support ensures we can provide vital resources and a safe haven for those who need it most.”

Donations for Giving Tuesday can be made online at ywcaidaho.org or in person at 300 Main St., in Lewiston.

Related
Local NewsNov. 27
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Local NewsNov. 27
Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 27
Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault
Local NewsNov. 27
Happenings
Related
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Local NewsNov. 27
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Some events planned on Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 27
Some events planned on Thanksgiving
Whitman County Auditor finalizes 2024 general election results
Local NewsNov. 27
Whitman County Auditor finalizes 2024 general election results
Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston
Local NewsNov. 27
Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston
Residents safe, several pets rescued in Lewiston structure fire
Local NewsNov. 27
Residents safe, several pets rescued in Lewiston structure fire
Man in Monday morning fatal crash near Moscow identified
Local NewsNov. 26
Man in Monday morning fatal crash near Moscow identified
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Local NewsNov. 26
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president
Local NewsNov. 26
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board president
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy