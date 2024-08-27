Small plane hits powerlines near St. Maries

ST. MARIES, Idaho -- A small private plane struck two power lines and caught fire before crashing, killing the pilot, investigators said.

Witnesses told authorities that the plane had been flying low Sunday afternoon when it struck the first line and caught fire in the air.

Witnesses said the plane then hit another line and crashed and exploded about nine miles east of St. Maries, said Verene Miller, a Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector.

"I heard it hit the wire, then I just saw it come down and hit the ground, and it just exploded after it hit," said 13-year-old Cregg Hoyt, who was on a nearby boat dock along the St. Joe River.

The pilot was dead at the scene.

Benewah County authorities Monday identified him as Martin Bruce Mills, 51, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. He was the only occupant of the single-engine, four-seat plane.

An autopsy was planned, and FAA officials planned to forward their findings to the National Transportation Safety Board, Miller said.

Pang defense attorneys want arson trial postponed

SEATTLE Defense attorneys for Martin Pang want his scheduled trial in a fatal arson fire postponed for five months because of the question over first-degree murder charges. Four firefighters died in the fire.

Attorney John Henry Browne also is questioning the prosecution's use of a rarely used procedure to obtain evidence in the case.

Browne is asking that Pang's trial be postponed from Sept. 24, as now scheduled, to February.

The earlier date allows inadequate time to prepare a case because it remains unclear whether Pang will face four first-degree murder charges in addition to a single count of first-degree arson, Browne said.

In April, Judge Larry Jordan tentatively ruled out murder charges unless prosecutors show that Brazil's executive branch had waived treaty rights when Pang was extradited earlier this year. Pang was arrested in Brazil several months after the fire that destroyed his parents' warehouse. Pang is charged with torching the building to collect insurance.

The Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that Pang could be extradited only on the arson charge.

Prosecutors claim the Brazilian justice minister later said his government would have no objection to proceeding with murder charges against Pang, and efforts to get written confirmation are continuing, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.