Idaho’s largest health system is suing Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador in federal court, seeking to extend court protections that have allowed for emergency abortions despite the state’s near total-abortion ban.

St. Luke’s Health System filed its lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Tuesday.

The Biden administration, in a lawsuit filed in 2022, alleges Idaho’s abortion ban violated federal law requiring hospitals provide stabilizing medical care to patients experiencing emergencies. But the upcoming change in federal administration could, St. Luke’s said in a news release Tuesday, mean the federal government might seek to vacate an injunction allowing emergency abortions and dismiss its legal complaint.

St. Luke’s Chief Legal Officer, Christine Neuhoff, said in a statement that the health system filed the new court action “to advocate for our patients and their families who are directly impacted by this conflict between state and federal law.”

In response to the Biden administration’s lawsuit, an Idaho federal judge in 2022 temporarily blocked Idaho’s abortion ban as it relates to the federal law requiring hospitals provide stabilizing care in emergencies, called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA.

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted that injunction for several months, before the Supreme Court reinstated it in June. The Supreme Court handed the case down to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

When the federal protections for emergency abortions lapsed, air transports out of state for pregnancy complications at St. Luke’s increased from one, in all of 2023, to six in the first four months of 2024, States Newsroom reported. St. Luke’s spokesperson Christine Myron told the Sun on Wednesday that since June 27, 2024, since the injunction has been in place, pregnant patients who seek treatment for emergency medical conditions at its emergency rooms have “received the full scope of stabilizing care, including termination of the pregnancy if that was medically necessary.”

“St. Luke’s physicians have not had to transfer any patients to another state to receive that stabilizing care,” she said.

In its lawsuit, St. Luke’s asked a federal judge to issue a declaratory judgement saying that Idaho’s law is partly preempted by the federal EMTALA law, and the health system seeks an order permanently enjoining Idaho’s law to the extent it conflicts with EMTALA.