Trump wants Boisean for key Air Force role

President Donald Trump announced plans to nominate a Boise resident to be the U.S. Air Force’s second in command.

“I am pleased to announce that Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier will be the next United States Under Secretary of the Air Force,” Trump wrote on social media Friday.

As undersecretary, Lohmeier would be the No. 2-ranked civilian and the deputy to Trump’s Air Force Secretary nominee, Troy Meink.

Lohmeyer first gained national attention in 2021 after self-publishing a book purporting that Marxist ideology had become widespread within the United States military.

The book also criticized claims of white supremacy within the military, ideas about systemic racism, the Black Lives Matter movement and diversity initiatives.