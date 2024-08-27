Nancy M. Nash, 40, 1336 Maple St., Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to two to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for five years, ordered to pay $500 in restitution and serve 30 days in county jail.

Dustin W. Decann, 22, Spokane, burglary, sentenced to two to five years in prison, court retains jurisdiction for 180 days while Decann is placed at North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood.

Lisa M. Childers, 29, address unavailable, delivery of a controlled substance, sentenced to two to seven years in prison, ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Ryan S. Jordan, 18, 2319 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He is accused of possessing psilocybin mushrooms.

Craig E. Tetwiler, 34, 1828 14th St., Clarkston, charged with grand theft. He is accused of stealing a nail gun.

Ryan D.A. Adams, 17, 653 Thain Road, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of possessing marijuana.

Kim W. Turcott, 40, 3431 Eighth St., Lewiston, charged with fraudulent procurement of public assistance.

Tracie L. Earl, 22, 3428 11th St., Lewiston, charged with forgery. She is accused of forging the signature on a $40 check.

Jake L. Hinkley, 20, 1618 14th Ave., Lewiston, charged with felony driving without privileges. A DWP becomes a felony after the defendant has two prior convictions within five years.

Jason Hardin, 19, 2319 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He is accused of possessing psilocybin mushrooms.

Michael R. Demean, 36, 2523 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, charged with fraudulent procurement of public assistance.

Bonnie J. Grim, 39, 2523 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, charged with fraudulent procurement of public assistance.

Susan M. Jackson, 35, 340 Lindsay Creek Road, Lewiston, charged with two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by forgery.

Mitchell R. Edwards, 39, 1403 Idaho St., Lewiston, charged with felony driving while intoxicated.

Rodney G. Druffel, 38, Moscow, charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of possessing methamphetamine.

Randy V. Olson, 40, 616 Warner Ave., Lewiston, charged with issuing a check without funds.

Leonard E. Jack, 42, 1227 Powers Ave., Lewiston, charged with issuing an insufficient funds check, a felony.

Colleen D. Astleford, 26, 307 Second Ave., Lewiston, charged with delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance when a child is present. She is accused of selling methamphetamine.

Gary Johnson, 47, Lapwai, charged with felony DWI.

Misty D. Reed, 22, address unavailable, charged with fraudulent procurement of public assistance.

Judge Carl B. Kerrick

Daniel S. Eames, 19, 405 12th St., Lewiston, driving while intoxicated, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on probation for six months and ordered to continue a substance abuse program.

Dexter V. Rickman, 39, Lapwai, DWI, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on probation for six months and ordered enroll in a substance abuse program.

Ronald L. McCray, 21, 719 28th St., Lewiston, DWI, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on probation for six months and ordered enroll in a substance abuse program.

Chad M. Congdon, 42, Grangeville, DWI, withheld judgment, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on probation for one year and ordered enroll in court alcohol school. A withheld judgment means a judgment of conviction is not entered and, if the defendant does not commit another crime or violate the terms of probation for five years, the case is dismissed.

Jeanne M. Osterberg, 28, 1242 12th St., Clarkston, DWI, withheld judgment, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, driver's license suspended for 90 days, placed on probation for one year and ordered enroll in court alcohol school.

Lawsuits

Larry and Alice Hollenbeck filed a lawsuit in 2nd District Court against Joseph Wald alleging negligence in an August 1996 car accident on 19th Avenue in Lewiston. They are suing for $3,641 in vehicle damage.

Dereck Kevin Smith and Diane M. Smith filed a lawsuit in 2nd District Court against John L. Griffin alleging negligence in a February 1997 car accident in Lewiston. They are suing for $3,836 in vehicle damage.