Senate roll call

OLYMPIA -- The state Senate voted 36-5 Tuesday to override the governor's veto of a measure granting a tax break to a proposed power plant in Whatcom County. Voting yes were 16 Republicans and 20 Democrats. Voting no were 5 Democrats. Not voting were 6 Republicans and 2 Democrats.

REPUBLICANS VOTING YES

Alex Deccio (Yakima).

Patricia Hale (Kennewick).

Harold Hochstatter (Moses Lake).

Jim Horn (Mercer Island).

Stephen Johnson (Kent).

Jeanine Long (Mill Creek).

Bob McCaslin (Spokane).

Bob Morton (Orient).

Bob Oke (Port Orchard).

Pam Roach (Auburn).

Dino Rossi (Issaquah).

Val Stevens (Arlington).

Dan Swecker (Rochester).

James West (Spokane).

Shirley Winsley (Fircrest).

Joseph Zarelli (Vancouver).

REPUBLICANS VOTING NO

None.

REPUBLICANS EXCUSED

Don Benton (Vancouver).

Bill Finkbeiner (Redmond).

Jim Honeyford (Sunnyside).

Dan McDonald (Bellevue).

George Sellar (East Wenatchee).

Larry Sheahan (Rosalia).

DEMOCRATS VOTING YES