Honor band and honor choir schedule performance at Lewiston HS auditorium

The District II honor band and honor choir concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston High School auditorium.

Participants include select ninth- through 12th-grade students from Moscow, Genesee, Lewiston, Kooskia, Kamiah, Orofino, Prairie, Deary, Nezperce and Grangeville.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens and students with identification cards and $10 for immediate families.

Anyone wishing more information can call Emily Wicks at Jenifer Junior High School at (208) 748-3372.

Students will take part in water education program

Students from Lewiston's Centennial Elementary and St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish schools will take part in "Make a Splash with Project WET (Water Education for Teachers)" Wednesday at Tammany Creek Road.

The project, sponsored by Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, will educate students about the importance of water and protecting the nation's water supply. The Tammany Creek Road location is a PCEI restoration site.

Students will be at the site from 9:20 a.m. to 3 p.m.