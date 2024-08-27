Honor band and honor choir schedule performance at Lewiston HS auditorium
The District II honor band and honor choir concert will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston High School auditorium.
Participants include select ninth- through 12th-grade students from Moscow, Genesee, Lewiston, Kooskia, Kamiah, Orofino, Prairie, Deary, Nezperce and Grangeville.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens and students with identification cards and $10 for immediate families.
Anyone wishing more information can call Emily Wicks at Jenifer Junior High School at (208) 748-3372.
Students will take part in water education program
Students from Lewiston's Centennial Elementary and St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish schools will take part in "Make a Splash with Project WET (Water Education for Teachers)" Wednesday at Tammany Creek Road.
The project, sponsored by Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, will educate students about the importance of water and protecting the nation's water supply. The Tammany Creek Road location is a PCEI restoration site.
Students will be at the site from 9:20 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lewiston Knowledge Bowl's second round is Thursday
The second round of Lewiston School District's Knowledge Bowl will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with fifth grade teams competing at Whitman Elementary School and sixth graders squaring off at McGhee Elementary.
Colfax High School joins in mock online state election
Colfax High School is one of 65 Washington schools currently registered to take part in the state's online student-parent mock election which begins today and finishes at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The mock election is part of a nationwide program designed to encourage young people to get involved in the democratic process.
Participating students will register to vote and receive an individual voter registration number to use when voting for U.S. representative and senate races, state legislators and statewide initiatives on the actual ballot Nov. 7. Students can access candidate statements and ballot measure information through the online Voter's Guide at www.secstate.wa.gov/elections.
Teachers may still register students online at www.sec state.wa.gov/elections/out reach_enrollment.aspx through Thursday. Free curriculum aids are available for teachers to help with classroom discussions about voting.
