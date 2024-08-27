----A Clarkston resident was sentenced to three to five years in prison Wednesday for grand theft, but 2nd District Judge Ronald D. Schilling retained jurisdiction for 120 days.

He recommended that Michael E. Gireth, 20, of 609 Highland Ave., Clarkston, should be placed at the North Idaho Correctional Institution for four to six months.

The court will decide at the end of that period, based on a report from the prison, whether Gireth should be placed on probation or sent on to prison.

Gireth earlier admitted to taking money which was the property of Glen Winebarger on March 19, 1990, at 1529 Alder Ave., Lewiston. A charge of second-degree burglary, a felony, in the same case was dismissed based on the plea bargain agreement.

A charge of forgery, a felony, in a separate case also was dismissed based on the plea bargain. Under that charge he was accused of giving a check for $100, purportedly signed by Kenneth Baker, to the Lewiston Albertson's store March 7, 1989.

Gireth was represented by Lewiston lawyer Kent Merica, and the state by Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor David E. Dokken.

In other action Wednesday:

* The court sentenced Ron A. Teal to two to five years in prison, but suspended it and instead ordered him to spend 60 days in the Nez Perce County Jail.

Teal, 23, of 809 Fourth St., Clarkston, earlier pleaded guilty to grand theft.

He admitted to taking stereo components March 19, 1988, which were the property of Richard Brunelle, in the 1600 block of Lewiston's Eighth Street.

A charge of first-degree burglary, also a felony, was dismissed under the plea bargain agreement. Under this charge he was accused of entering at night with the intent of committing theft a building which was the property of Air Port Rent-A-Space, at 171 O'Conner Road, Lewiston.

Teal was fined $500 and placed on probation for five years, during which he was ordered by Schilling to attend school fulltime.

Teal was represented by Lewiston lawyer Anthony C. Anegon and the state by Dokken.

* Becky Jo Lambson, 27, of Kent, Wash., who was convicted by a jury last month of grand theft, was placed on 10 years probation.