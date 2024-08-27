----What has been a superlative steelhead season

in Idaho is on its last cast, but even now

anglers are finding good success on the waters of...

the Little Salmon

IGGINS Little Salmon River steelhead fishermen are enjoying a last laugh as the fishing season winds down for the big sea-run rainbow trout across most of Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game Department checks of anglers along the Little Salmon last weekend showed they posted the best statistics of the eight-month season.

''It has been exceptional. It's been a great run,'' said Jim Kern, owner of the Rapid River Market and RV Campground near Rapid River south of Riggins.

Just how exceptional? The 164 anglers checked by the Fish and Game Department workers Saturday and Sunday reported catching 150 steelhead during their 780 hours on the river.

That calculates out to five hours a fish, the best average by a large number of anglers posted on any stretch of the Clearwater, Snake or Salmon rivers since September.

What is also encouraging about the Little Salmon is that a fair number of naturally-spawned steelhead, basically C04 Salmon 1C spring following the chemical spill.