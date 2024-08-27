A quick look at what's going on in our region:

> Astronomical Society has April meeting today

The Lewiston Astronomical Society will have its April meeting at 5 P.M. TODAY in Room B10 of Meriwether Lewis Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The subject for the meeting is the icy moons of Saturn. With Saturn coming into prime time visibility and the Cassini space craft taking pictures, the group will look into some of the new discoveries being made regarding the moons of the ringed planet. If it is clear outside after the meeting, the group will go out and see if some of the smaller moons can be seen through a telescope.