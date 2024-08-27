----Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Kami Pablo and John Wilson III of Lapwai, a daughter, Aretha Shantel. Born Jan. 5.

Marriage License

Nez Perce County

Clyde E. Eastman of Dayton, Wash., and Maxine L. Warford of Pierce.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed Vesta V. Zasueta against Pablo O. Zasueta.

Blaine L. Sutton against Brenda K. Sutton.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Jamie Foster, 31, of 614 24th St., Lewiston, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and with being principal to the delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies. He is accused of possessing cocaine on Jan. 4, 1990, with the intent to deliver, near the 2300 block of Lewiston's Main Street. He also is accused of aiding and abetting, the same day, the crime of delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, by Jeffrey O. Harris. He was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10.

Michael E. Meier, 19, of 502 Delsol Lane, Lewiston, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and principal to delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies. He is accused of possessing cocaine on Jan. 4, 1990, with the intent to deliver, near the 2300 block of Lewiston's Main Street. He is also accused of aiding and abetting, the same day, the crime of delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, by Jeffrey O. Harris. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10.

Wesley V. Tully, 24, of 426 10th St., Clarkston, was charged Monday with first-degree burglary, a felony. He is accused of entering, on Jan. 7, 1990, a vehicle belonging to Barbara M. Christianson near 1350 Main St., Lewiston. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10. He was held in Nez Perce County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Steven Frazier, 37, of 1383 Fair St., No. 13, Clarkston, was charged Monday with injuring jails, a felony. He is accused of pulling the sink off the wall in Nez Perce County Jail on Dec. 8, 1989. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10.

District Court

Nez Perce County

John P. Calene, 28, of Rozet, Wyo., pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was earlier charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to which he had pleaded innocent. He is accused of possessing cocaine on Oct. 4, 1989 at 2525 Eighth St., Lewiston. He is also charged with failure to affix a controlled substance tax stamp. Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 7.