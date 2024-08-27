----Births
St. Joseph Medical Center
Kami Pablo and John Wilson III of Lapwai, a daughter, Aretha Shantel. Born Jan. 5.
Marriage License
Nez Perce County
Clyde E. Eastman of Dayton, Wash., and Maxine L. Warford of Pierce.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed Vesta V. Zasueta against Pablo O. Zasueta.
Blaine L. Sutton against Brenda K. Sutton.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Jamie Foster, 31, of 614 24th St., Lewiston, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and with being principal to the delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies. He is accused of possessing cocaine on Jan. 4, 1990, with the intent to deliver, near the 2300 block of Lewiston's Main Street. He also is accused of aiding and abetting, the same day, the crime of delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, by Jeffrey O. Harris. He was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10.
Michael E. Meier, 19, of 502 Delsol Lane, Lewiston, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and principal to delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies. He is accused of possessing cocaine on Jan. 4, 1990, with the intent to deliver, near the 2300 block of Lewiston's Main Street. He is also accused of aiding and abetting, the same day, the crime of delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, by Jeffrey O. Harris. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10.
Wesley V. Tully, 24, of 426 10th St., Clarkston, was charged Monday with first-degree burglary, a felony. He is accused of entering, on Jan. 7, 1990, a vehicle belonging to Barbara M. Christianson near 1350 Main St., Lewiston. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10. He was held in Nez Perce County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Steven Frazier, 37, of 1383 Fair St., No. 13, Clarkston, was charged Monday with injuring jails, a felony. He is accused of pulling the sink off the wall in Nez Perce County Jail on Dec. 8, 1989. The public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 10.
District Court
Nez Perce County
John P. Calene, 28, of Rozet, Wyo., pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was earlier charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to which he had pleaded innocent. He is accused of possessing cocaine on Oct. 4, 1989 at 2525 Eighth St., Lewiston. He is also charged with failure to affix a controlled substance tax stamp. Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 7.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Kyle D. Halsey, 20, of 2350 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of negligent driving and reckless driving after, reduced from a felony charge of eluding a police vehicle. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail with 13 days suspended. He also was fined $300, ordered to perform 104 hours of community service, and charged $70 court costs and $75 to the crime victims fund.
Crime Reports
Numerous car burglaries at Colonial Terrace Apartments, 1235 13th St., Clarkston, were reported over the weekend. Stolen from three cars were three stereo systems, a set of darts, about 30 cassette tapes, a pocket knife and driver's license.
Brian D. Sartwell, 1111 Maple St., Clarkston, reported a burglary at his residence between 6:30 and 6:50 p.m. Sunday in which a zoom lens camera and magnifying glass were stolen. Entry was by breaking a window.
Gary L. Hanchett, 723 15th St., Lewiston, said the windshields of two vehicles parked near his residence were cracked Sunday by objects thrown at them. Damage was estimated at $300.
Stewart J. Warner, 3317 Fifth St., No. 2, Lewiston, said someone shot a BB gun at the windshield of his pickup truck Tuesday. Damage to the truck, which was parked near his residence, was estimated at $200.
Evelyn J. Forsman, 517 Prospect Ave., Lewiston, said two Polk car speakers, valued at $100, were taken from her pickup truck Monday or Tuesday. The truck was locked and entry was believed to have been gained by breaking a plastic panel, damage to which was estimated at $50.
Nairn K. Rudy, 220 17th Ave., Lewiston, said a tachometer, G.E. citizens band radio, Targa cassette player, two Panasonic speakers, steering wheel cap and tools valued at $500 were taken Monday or Tuesday from a locked pickup truck parked near his residence. Entry was believed to have been gained by forcing a wing window open.
Ted Riceci, 124 17th Ave., Lewiston, said 10 cassette tapes, five packs of Lyon's mints and light bulbs valued at $100 were taken Monday or Tuesday from two unlocked vehicles parked at his residence.
Wendy S. Larson, 1518 Ninth Ave., No. L, Lewiston, said a Pioneer cassette player, 24 tapes and two cases valued at $560 were taken Monday or Tuesday from a locked truck parked near her residence. Entry was gained by breaking the rear window. Damage to the window, and to the console, was estimated at $225.
Sandy K. Riedinger, 2018 Birch Drive, Lewiston, said $240 in currency, which was in her wallet, was taken from a locker at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Jan. 3 or 4. There was a lock on the locker.
David S. Moyer, station manager of United Express, 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, said $160 in currency was taken from a locked drawer in his desk between Friday and Monday. There were no pry marks on the lock.