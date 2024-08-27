Sections
NorthwestJuly 6, 1996

Of Friday, July 5, 1996

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Melissa Suzanne Bashore of Clarkston and Brian Earl Bailey of Lapwai.

Laura Lee Fickle and Ricke Dean Baesman, both of Moses Lake, Wash.

Sandra Kay Wester and Donald Troy Farmer, both of Lewiston.

Delora Lea Mudd and Randy Paul Tinsley, both of Benton, Wash.

Kim Elizabeth Kelly and Tai Oneal AhHi, both of Lewiston.

Jill Marie Stevens and Joseph Paul Scott, both of Lewiston.

Alicia Ann Golladay of Clarkston and William Noah Ryker of Lewiston.

Billie Sue Cunz and Frank Leslie Ralston, both of Walla Walla.

Reva Jean McGee of Peck and Rickey Guy Fugate of Orofino.

Joyce Renee Plymell and Roy Allen Valpey, both of Lewiston.

Becky Ann Olsen and Jonathan Thomas Tomberg, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Carolyn Jane Mejia of Anchorage, Alaska, and David Wayne Cramer of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Brent Clovis and Michelle Clovis.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Jack A. Dyken, 18, Lenore, charged with felony burglary.

Misty D. Marshall, 18, Lapwai, charged with felony burglary.

Stephen Frazier, 43, 1515 14th Ave., Lewiston, charged with battery on an officer, a felony. Frazier allegedly kicked Nez Perce County Deputy Stephen Smith while being booked into jail on another charge.

Crime Reports

A purse valued at $100 was reported stolen from Adams Field at Clarkston High School.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on the 1400 block of Chestnut Street in Clarkston.

Radio equipment valued at $200 was reported stolen from Child Protective Services on Fifth Street in Clarkston.

A mail box was reported blown up at a residence on the 700 block of 16th Street in Clarkston.

A money box from a soft drink machine, a chainsaw, bolt cutters and hand tools were reported stolen from the 1300 block of Pound Lane in Clarkston.

Four tires were slashed on several vehicles around the area of the Valley Transit lot at 1424 Main Street in Lewiston. Damage of $500 was reported to Valley Transit vehicles and $300 to U.S. Postal Service vehicles.

