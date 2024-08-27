Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestJuly 16, 1996

Car cruising scheduled this weekend at Orofino

OROFINO-- The Eighth Annual Mid-Summer Cruz and Show 'n' Shine will take place this weekend here.

Registration is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West One Bank parking lot for the parade and cruise. Cruising begins at 5 p.m. with a parade downtown.

The Cool Rays will perform at the National Guard Armory at 9 p.m..

Sunday is the show 'n' shine. Registration starts at 8 a.m. There is no entry fee for those registering before the event begins at 10 a.m. It is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city park and is free. A prize drawing, special displays, live music and games will also take place during the show 'n' shine.

Concessions and collectibles will be available both days.

More information is available through KLER radio at 476-5702 or the Orofino Chamber of Commerce at 476-4335.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

O'Hara campground is closed through July 22

GRANGEVILLE -- The O'Hara campground, seven miles up the Selway River Road, will be closed through July 22 to allow crews to pave the roads and parking areas.

The Fenn Pond near the Fenn Ranger Station also will be closed during this time to allow paving of the parking area.

Information about the projects may be obtained by calling Jeff Mell at Fenn Ranger Station at 926-4258.

Steel drum band will entertain at Pullman

PULLMAN-- The Toucans will pack their steel drums to Pullman for a noon concert and barbecue at the Todd Hall Plaza area on the Washington State University campus July 18.

The Seattle-based band plays skillfully hammered 55-gallon oil drums that can be tuned to produce tones. Steel drums carry the full chromatic range of notes. The Toucans play a mix of music with African and Caribbean influences including calypso, soca, samba and reggae.

The concert is free, and food can be purchased from the WSU Compton Union Building Dining Services. The barbecue begins at 11:30 a.m. preceding the concert.

Related
NorthwestJan. 3
‘Headed for a disaster:’ ACLU asks Idaho Supreme Court to or...
NorthwestJan. 3
Tax debate hangs heavy over Washington legislative session
NorthwestJan. 2
‘Reprehensible’: Hunter kills wolf pups
NorthwestJan. 2
Montana sues Yellowstone over bison
Related
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
NorthwestJan. 2
Seattle minimum wage reaches $20.76 an hour
Montana population growth continues slowing
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Montana population growth continues slowing
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Gonzaga basketball team ordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport
Employees wary of Amazon policy
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Employees wary of Amazon policy
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
NorthwestDec. 31, 2024
Oregon biologist sounded an early alarm on salmon awareness
Whitman County budget falls shy
NorthwestDec. 28, 2024
Whitman County budget falls shy
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Proposed changes would allow more logging
NorthwestDec. 24, 2024
Proposed changes would allow more logging
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy