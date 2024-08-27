Car cruising scheduled this weekend at Orofino

OROFINO-- The Eighth Annual Mid-Summer Cruz and Show 'n' Shine will take place this weekend here.

Registration is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West One Bank parking lot for the parade and cruise. Cruising begins at 5 p.m. with a parade downtown.

The Cool Rays will perform at the National Guard Armory at 9 p.m..

Sunday is the show 'n' shine. Registration starts at 8 a.m. There is no entry fee for those registering before the event begins at 10 a.m. It is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city park and is free. A prize drawing, special displays, live music and games will also take place during the show 'n' shine.

Concessions and collectibles will be available both days.

More information is available through KLER radio at 476-5702 or the Orofino Chamber of Commerce at 476-4335.