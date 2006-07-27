Kooskia Days schedule:

Today

Arts and crafts vendors open noon to 8 p.m.

Youth talent show, 6 p.m.

Friday

Art and craft vendors, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crazy Days of Summer sidewalk sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old fashion carnival, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music in the park, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Community picnic in the park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lee Morse Homecoming presentation, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Slow drags, Kooskia side street, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Street Open Pipes Cruise, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Youth dance at the park, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.