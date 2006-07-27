Kooskia Days schedule:
Today
Arts and crafts vendors open noon to 8 p.m.
Youth talent show, 6 p.m.
Friday
Art and craft vendors, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Crazy Days of Summer sidewalk sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Old fashion carnival, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Live music in the park, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Community picnic in the park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lee Morse Homecoming presentation, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Slow drags, Kooskia side street, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Main Street Open Pipes Cruise, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Youth dance at the park, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday
Chalk art contest, 8 a.m.
Fun run, 8 a.m.
Park activities open, 9 a.m.
Kooskia Days parade, 10 a.m.
Arts and crafts fair at the park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Crazy Days of Summer sidewalk sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Show-n-Shine, noon to 4 p.m.
Old fashion carnival at the park, noon to 6 p.m.
Kids games at the park, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Ping Pong drop at airport, 2:30 p.m.
Duck races at the river, 4 p.m.
Auction, 5 p.m.
Variety show at Old Opera House Theatre, 7 p.m.
Downtown dance, 9 p.m. to midnight.