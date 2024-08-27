B. Jayne Keele of Clarkston was doing the job she has done for 18 years checking clothing before it hit the big Blue Ribbon Laundry washers.

She attached identification tickets to a pair of shirts and ran her hands over the pockets. In one was a small piece of tissue paper.

Keele could have pitched it, as she does wads of Kleenex and bits of trash a dozen times a day. Instead, she unfolded it.

In her hand lay a glittering tear-shaped stone the color of golden-brown cognac and about as large as the nail on her little finger.

Retail manager Ron L. Asker was standing nearby. ''I said, 'Ron, look at this. Is it real?''' Keele repeated Friday. ''He said, 'Well, I'd better find out.'''

It was 8 a.m. Wednesday morning when Asker called the home of the shirt's owner. ''I just told her we found a jewel and I'd like to get it off my hands as soon as possible,'' Asker said.

The woman who answered the telephone started to cry.

It was a real 1.65 karat diamond valued at about $6,000.

Deanna Haines came right down to claim it, Asker said.

Michael Haines, owner of the Diamond Shop in downtown Lewiston, said he was packing the stone around because he was designing a custom setting for it. ''It's not unusual. That's the business I'm in,'' he said.

But usually he empties all his pockets at the end of the work day. This time, the tissue package must have wedged in the bottom of the pocket because he missed it and the shirt was packed off to the cleaners.