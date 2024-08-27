A blueprint or cautionary tale for Idaho?

This is the second in a series of stories about private school choice leading up the 2025 legislative session. To read past and future installments visit idahoednews.org.

PHOENIX — When Arizona adopted a universal private school choice program in 2022, supporters hailed the Grand Canyon State as the “national standard-bearer” for education freedom and urged other states to follow its “blueprint.”

It was the first time a state had unlocked public funds for private school and home-school students without restrictions on income or learning disability. The universally accessible program has exploded in popularity in its first 21/2 years,

The quick, unpredictable growth has proved costly and difficult to manage, however. Arizona is spending $800 million and counting, well beyond initial projections. Most of the money has subsidized expenses for students already attending private school or studying at home. And the Arizona Department of Education has a backlog of reimbursements waiting to be processed.

Still, state superintendent Tom Horne believes Idaho should adopt a similar program and seemed surprised it hadn’t already.

“I thought Idaho was a conservative state,” he said in an interview with Idaho Education News last month.

More than half of states have at least one private school choice program, while 11 have followed Arizona’s lead, enacting universal programs or lifting restrictions on existing ones. Idaho could be next. Lawmakers are expected to consider a range of private school choice bills when they convene in January.

It’s unclear whether a universal program will be on the table this session. But it’s likely the “end game,” said Raquel Mamani, a public school educator and board member with Save Our Schools Arizona. The group has led the opposition to universal expansion in Arizona, arguing it would threaten the public school system.

“Don’t do it, Idaho,” Mamani said. “Take Arizona as a cautionary tale.”

Why universal school choice?

Arizona created education savings accounts (ESAs) in 2011. The first program of its kind, it gave a portion of state funds meant for public schools to students seeking an alternative option.

Initially, only students with learning disabilities could access the funds. Arizona lawmakers in subsequent years expanded eligibility to include military families, foster children and students attending public schools with poor achievement grades, among other criteria.

Matthew Ladner was part of the team at the Goldwater Institute, a Phoenix-based think tank, that dreamt up the program. There are “a whole host of pragmatic and moral reasons” for offering diverse education options, Ladner said in a recent interview with EdNews and the Idaho Press. Families with special-needs students, for instance, are able to customize their education by choosing which therapist will provide services to their child.

Of the 28 states that have a private school choice program, 16 restrict eligibility. Wyoming offers ESAs to families who earn less than 150% of the federal poverty limit, and Montana offers them only to students with disabilities. States like Florida, North Carolina and West Virginia previously had restricted programs, but in the last two years made all students eligible.

Arizona was the first to leap toward universal eligibility in 2022. Former Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, and GOP allies in the Arizona Legislature lifted restrictions and offered private education subsidies to all 1.1 million students in the state.

The national push for expanding private school choice programs has coincided with rising tensions over what’s taught in public school classrooms. Debates about curriculum on race, gender and sexuality — on top of controversial public health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic — have fueled school choice advocates’ argument for education alternatives.

Making these public funds available to all families helps them access schools that align with their values, said Ladner, who is now an education policy advisor at the Heritage Foundation, the Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

“We’re not a one-size-fits-all society, and attempting to have a one-size-fits-all education system … is basically an invitation to never-ending controversy and social conflict,” he said. “The bottom line is everyone pays the taxes to support the school system, and therefore, everyone should be eligible to participate in any form of education that they choose.”

That door remains shut in Idaho, but the Heritage Foundation and other school choice advocacy groups have lobbied lawmakers to open it. The American Federation for Children and Young Americans for Liberty have consistently ranked among the top-spending lobbyists at the Idaho Statehouse. And school choice political action committees spent hundreds of thousands of dollars this year in campaigns to elect like-minded policymakers and oust opponents.

Idaho lawmakers have considered a universal school choice program before. In 2023, Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, sponsored an ESA bill modeled after Arizona’s, and the Senate rejected it over its uncertain cost. If Arizona’s program is any indication, the sponsors’ estimate of $45 million in the program’s first year was likely too low.

Public school educators resist ESA expansion

The universal expansion in 2022 wasn’t the first time Arizona Republicans tried to grow the ESA program. In 2017, Ducey signed a bill extending eligibility to nearly all Arizona students, but a group led by public school advocates got in the way.

Mamani, an educator at a Phoenix public school and the mother of two public school students, joined Save Our Schools Arizona that year. She was collecting donations to pay crossing guards and teacher’s aids through a parent-teacher organization (PTO) when she heard about the expansion plan. It would have removed nearly all eligibility restrictions and grown ESA enrollment to 30,000 students.

“I was incensed, infuriated and appalled,” Mamani told EdNews. “I was wondering, what’s going on with our public education? Where’s the money? Why do we have to keep raising all these dollars as PTO parents?”

Save Our Schools led a voter referendum that struck down the 2017 expansion. But it failed to block the 2022 universal law, falling short of the required signatures to qualify a ballot initiative.

In its seven-year campaign opposing ESA expansion, Save Our Schools has argued that private school and home-school subsidies siphon limited public education funds. The group continues to push for limits on the program, and the nonprofit’s leaders are travelling the country, warning other states about the pitfalls of universal ESAs.

Last month, Save Our Schools director Beth Lewis gave a presentation to the Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA). Like Idaho, Arizona ranks near the bottom nationally in per-pupil spending for public schools, she told the trustees. Both states also have a backlog of public school facilities maintenance needs and both face teacher retention challenges, she said.

Lewis urged the trustees to “hold the line” and refuse to compromise on a private school choice proposal. “You should not be funding private schools until your public schools, which are constitutionally mandated, are funded and whole.”

The day after Lewis’ presentation, ISBA members adopted a resolution “strongly” opposing “any effort” to divert public funds to private education. In other states, the cost of private school choice programs have “greatly expanded,” putting “financial strain on the taxpayers … and decreasing funding available to public schools,” the resolution said.

Quinn Perry, ISBA’s policy and government affairs director, said trustees were “fired up” after learning about Arizona’s ESA program. “We felt it was really important to provide context for what school choice advocates are calling the ‘gold standard’ of school choice.”

Popularity of ESAs has made growth unpredictable

One point — and maybe only one point — on which supporters and opponents of Arizona’s ESA program can agree: It’s been popular. And that’s either a selling point or a cause for concern.

One recipient told ABC15 in Phoenix that the money allowed her to create a learning pod for her autistic son and his four friends. Leila Woodard said her 7-year-old had been kicked out of a couple of schools that couldn’t accommodate his needs.

“Not all children fit within the box of public education,” she told the news station. “I think we’re seeing a lot of people very happy with the program and how it’s helping their children.”

Arizona now has more than 83,000 ESA recipients, according to the Arizona Department of Education. That’s up from about 12,000 since the eligibility restrictions were lifted. And the total cost is about $800 million in its third fiscal year, a 323% increase since 2022.

State budget analysts predict the cost will rise to $822 million by the end of the current fiscal year and increase by another $90 million next year.

These estimates are “highly speculative,” analysts regularly note in their projections, because it’s difficult to predict how many students will enroll. A state budget analyst initially predicted the ESA expansion would cost $33.4 million in the first year, then $64.5 million the second year and $125.4 million the third.

Arizona’s K-12 state budget is $9.3 billion this year, nearly three times what Idaho spends on public schools, and Arizona has roughly four times as many students.