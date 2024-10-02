As the Trib celebrates its birthday, we’re moving to a new website

It was in Portland, Ore., in 1892 when two young brothers from Texas, determined to forge their way in the newspaper business somewhere in the Northwest, ambled into a shop that sold printing press equipment.

Once Eugene L. Alford and Albert H. Alford had bought their press, they turned to the salesman who had helped them and asked, “Now where would you go to start this newspaper?”

The salesman — who was either impressed by the boldness or amused by the naiveté of the Texans — gave them two suggestions: Astoria, Ore., or Lewiston, Idaho. The salesman told them about the positive aspects of both communities, which illustrated that both had the potential for growth.

It’s not known what rationale the Alford brothers used to make their choice, but whatever it came down to ... well, you wouldn’t be reading these words now if they had settled on Astoria.

Eugene, Albert and their printing press traveled to Lewiston via riverboat, landing at what is today Kiwanis Park late in the summer of 1892. After a few weeks of arrangements, the Alford brothers’ weekly Lewiston Tribune made its debut on Sept. 29.

———

We don’t know why the Alford brothers chose Lewiston as their destination. And I doubt they could have imagined that 132 years later, their grandson and grand-nephew, A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., would be telling the tale of the newspaper’s founding on a technology that would have seemed like magic to them.

But that was the case last week, when Tribune Online Editor Trevan Pixley and I interviewed Butch about the Tribune’s history on our second of what we hope is a weekly podcast. You can listen to our chat by scanning the QR code that accompanies this story, or by going to this link: bit.ly/4elA4c3.

And on Monday, you can expect a whole new look when you go to lmtribune.com. This won’t be just a rejiggering of our website’s framework; we are switching to a new content management system developed by Rust Communications, a scrappy, family-owned, Missouri-based newspaper company that seems to be a kindred spirit with our Tribune Publishing Co.