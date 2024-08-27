Baumgartner has big plans for his first term

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Capitol Hill regulars like to compare Congress to a high school — with its cliques, class clowns and that guy who won’t stop boasting about his athletic exploits. One similarity is certain: It’s not easy being a freshman.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, a first-term Republican from Spokane, has especially big shoes to fill after being elected to replace retired Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, one of the most senior members of the House GOP. But the former Spokane County treasurer and Washington state senator is set on making the most of his freshman year.

“I work for all the people of eastern Washington, whether they voted for me or didn’t vote for me, and it’s important to represent their interests here,” Baumgartner said in an interview in his D.C. office on Wednesday.

The congressman said he plans to hold frequent town hall events like the one in Spokane on Jan. 11, which he called “checking in with the bosses,” referring to the nearly 790,000 constituents he represents.

While emphasizing his bipartisan bona fides, Baumgartner said the Republican-controlled House, Senate and White House have a clear mandate from voters to improve border security and “bring common sense” to U.S. immigration policy after the Biden administration saw a historic influx of migrants between 2021 and 2023.

In an institution where plum committee assignments typically come with seniority and freshman lawmakers often have few opportunities to influence policy, Baumgartner has a relatively favorable portfolio, with seats on the House Judiciary Committee, Education and Workforce Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Judiciary Committee promises to be a major locus of legislative activity this year, with Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, planning to implement the crackdown on immigrants living in the country unlawfully that was central to President Donald Trump’s campaign. Baumgartner said Jordan invited him to ask for a seat on the panel after the two men met during the campaign last summer.

Baumgartner said immigration and border policy changes will be one of the first orders of business for the new Congress to address through the procedure known as budget reconciliation, which allows the majority party to pass certain kinds of legislation without being subject to the Senate filibuster rule requiring a 60-vote supermajority to pass most bills.

But he acknowledged that major challenges could get in the way of that process, including differences among the GOP’s slim House majority and rules that restrict how budget reconciliation — which applies only to tax and spending measures — can be used.

Although Trump rarely talked about the federal deficit during his campaign, the congressman said he and many other House Republicans are concerned about the nation’s debt, which now exceeds $36 trillion. The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, Trump’s alma mater, has estimated that the incoming president’s proposals would add at least $4.1 trillion to the deficit over 10 years.

From his perch on the Education and Workforce Committee, Baumgartner said he hopes to make his mark by introducing sweeping legislation aimed at reforming college sports in response to the seismic changes that have followed a 2021 Supreme Court decision that enabled student-athletes to earn money for their “name, image and likeness” and the conference realignment that began that same year. He declined to share details of that bill on the record.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is sometimes seen as less politically relevant than other panels, but Baumgartner said people in eastern Washington are deeply affected by what happens overseas, including Fairchild Air Force Base’s vital role in the Pacific and the importance of export markets for the region’s farmers and ranchers.

For the Harvard-trained former diplomat and State Department contractor, the committee also presents an opportunity to shape how his former employer operates around the world.