Ferguson orders U.S. flags at full-staff

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is directing all American flags at state agencies to be flown at full-staff Monday to mark President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, which falls during the national mourning period for former President Jimmy Carter.

President Joe Biden last month directed flags to be displayed at half-staff for 30 days at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds to honor Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100.

Ferguson’s announcement in a Friday news release did not mention Trump by name, but said instead the raised flags are in “honor of Inauguration Day.”

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is directing all American flags at state agencies to be flown at full-staff Monday to mark President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, which falls during the national mourning period for former President Jimmy Carter.