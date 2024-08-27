An investigation is underway after a private jet carrying a college basketball team was ordered to stop as it neared a runway where another aircraft was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, air traffic controllers directed a chartered flight that had just arrived from Spokane to hold short of crossing a runway where a second plane was departing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

When the Embraer E135 jet operated by Colorado-based Key Lime Air “proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop,” the FAA said in a statement.

“Stop, stop, stop,” a controller can be heard saying on a livestream video feed that captured the incident.

Plane spotter Kevin Ray, who created the YouTube channel where the video was posted, can be heard exclaiming with surprise.

“Wow! In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard a ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’” he says in the video.