NorthwestDecember 31, 2024

Gonzaga basketball teamordered to halt as it nears runway at LAX airport

Zags detained after another aircraft prepped for takeoff

Lila Seidman Los Angeles Times
AP

An investigation is underway after a private jet carrying a college basketball team was ordered to stop as it neared a runway where another aircraft was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, air traffic controllers directed a chartered flight that had just arrived from Spokane to hold short of crossing a runway where a second plane was departing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

When the Embraer E135 jet operated by Colorado-based Key Lime Air “proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop,” the FAA said in a statement.

“Stop, stop, stop,” a controller can be heard saying on a livestream video feed that captured the incident.

Plane spotter Kevin Ray, who created the YouTube channel where the video was posted, can be heard exclaiming with surprise.

“Wow! In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard a ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’” he says in the video.

“The jet never crossed the runway edge line,” the FAA said.

The federal agency said it will investigate the incident.

Key Lime Flight 563 was carrying Gonzaga University’s men’s basketball team, which squared off against UCLA the following day.

Gonzaga “expects to receive more information related to this event, and is grateful that the incident ended safely for all,” the university said in a statement.

The departing Delta flight was bound for Atlanta, and did not appear to be affected.

Delta Flight 471 “operated as normal,” said Erica Hutlas, a spokesperson for the airline.

Key Lime Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LAX is in the midst of its busy holiday season. Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 2, the airport expects to serve more than 3.2 million passengers.

